How to Watch: Crew vs D.C. United

After a promising start to the 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union on opening day of the Major League Soccer 2023 season, the Columbus Crew is back at home at Lower.com Field to face an MLS original side in D.C. United. The Black & Gold, who are still adapting to new head coach Wilfried Nancy’ way, showed signs of aggression and attacking against the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

“There’s a lot of positives we can take away from the game Saturday,” said midfielder Aidan Morris. “It’s easy to hark on the 4-1 loss, but I think we played well.”

Now, Columbus wants to put those positives to good use in front of their fans, as they prepare for their home opener.

On the opposition, the visitors come into the match after a 3-2 comeback win against Toronto FC last weekend and want to keep the momentum riding high. However, D.C. will have to do without star player Taxi Fountas, who is out for 4-6 weeks with an injury. Although United was able to get the job done last week, will head coach Wayne Rooney have his side able to keep Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan at bay?

Let’s look at what you need to know to take in this match if you can’t be at Lower.com Field.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio: 97.1 The Fan App (English)/La Mega 103.1 FM (Spanish)

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Christian Ramirez (foot) is listed as OUT. Will Sands (back spasms) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

D.C. United: Brandon Hines-Ike (foot), Martin Rodriguez (knee) and Taxi Fountas (thigh) are listed as OUT.