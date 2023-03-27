Crew 2 open 2023 with penalty kick win at New York Red Bull II

Without a majority of the roster from last season’s championship-winning team, including the reigning MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot winner Jacen Russell-Rowe, the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year in Patrick Schulte, and the joint assist leader in Mohamed Farsi, among many others, Columbus Crew 2 went on the road to begin the 2023 season and defeated New York Red Bulls II in penalty kicks. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation with New York scoring the opener in the seventh minute before fullback Abdi Mohamed equalized in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time.

In MLS NEXT Pro, if the game is tied after regulation, each team earns a point and the two sides take part in a penalty shootout for the chance at an extra point. Crew 2 won 3-2 on penalty kicks to return home with two points in the standings after Week 1.

While Columbus was without a number of the key pieces that lifted the MLS NEXT Pro Cup last year, there were some familiar faces in the lineup, including midfield captain Marco Micaletto, forward Coleman Gannon and Mohamed. Last year’s second-leading scorer, forward Noah Fuson, started the game on the bench.

New signing Gibran Rayo, who played forward for Rochester New York FC last season, got his first start as a member of Crew 2. Black & Gold Academy products Gio De Libera and Chris Rogers earned their first professional starts as well.

The match did not start positively for Columbus, who was down 1-0 on the road after just seven minutes of action. RBNY II midfielder Wiki Carmona gave the hosts the lead on a shot from outside the penalty box that beat goalkeeper Brady Scott. The shot caught Scott by surprised as the goalkeeper hardly reacted to the long-range effort and into an uncovered net.

This gave the home side life and the Red Bulls were on the front foot for the majority of the first half. The hosts went into halftime with a 1-0 lead despite chance to further their advantage.

The second half played out similarly to the first minus the goal from New York. Crew 2 dictated the majority of the possession and RBNY II created the more dangerous chances. Scott and the Black & Gold defense were able to stymie the Red Bulls' attacks, keeping Columbus in the game and providing the chance to get a point late.

The Black & Gold earned a corner kick late into second-half stoppage time. Midfielder Aidan Wolf whipped the dead ball into the 18-yard box where Mohamed met it at its peak and headed home to even the score at 1-1.

Less than a minute later, the referee blew the whistle for full-time, meaning the game went to penalties.

After scoring the equalizer, Mohamed, stepped up to take the first penalty, but his attempt was saved. Scott then saved the following penalty before midfielder Ariel Mbumba missed the second straight penalty.

Defender Hassan Ndam put New York up 1-0 with his team’s second penalty attempt, before Rayo tied the shootout at 1-1. The ensuing Red Bull spot kick attempt was missed before Fuson, who came on inn the second half, put the Black & Gold up 2-1.

Academy product Cole Mrowka scored the game-winning penalty to give Columbus the extra point.

Crew 2 out possessed RBNY II 57%-43%. However, the hosts outshot the Black & Gold 9-4, including six shots on target to Columbus’ one.

The Black & Gold are idle next weekend before a trip to Seatgeek Stadium on April 9 for a matchup with Chicago Fire II, a team Crew 2 beat three times last season. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.