Game Grades: Crew vs. Atlanta United

Saturday saw a battle of two depleted sides meeting in MLS play. With the Columbus Crew missing the team’s star striker and dynamic No. 10, Crew fans had to wonder where the goals were going to come from when facing the Eastern Conference leaders in Atlanta United, who was also without some key pieces.

By the end of the night, it was more of a question of who wouldn’t score for the Black & Gold.

Columbus had four players score their first goals in MLS and another bag a brace in his Crew debut. This all led to a 6-1 win for the Black & Gold against United.

With plenty of smiles and high marks to go around, let's take a look at how we graded each of Columbus’ players this week.

Starters

Patrick Schulte (7.5) – Schulte did well filling in for starting goalkeeper Eloy Room who was away on international duty. Schulte demonstrated the sweeper keeper role that he excelled at during his Crew 2 days but was more confident than he was in his MLS debut in Week 1. This was reflected in his 21 of 25 completed passes, an improvement over completing 17 of 23 passes against the Philadelphia Union. While Schulte failed to record a save, that was mostly on account of Atlanta only having one shot on target.

Mohamed Farsi (8.0) – In a game full of firsts, Farsi recorded his first assist in MLS on a cross from the right side in the 68th minute. Farsi was excellent defensively, contributing a tackle, an interception and two clearances while stymieing the Five Stripes’ attack.

Steven Moreira (8.0) – Moreira was active offensively, pushing forward from his center back spot and contributing an important assist in the 64th minute. His two clearances and one assist undersold how important Moreira was for the team in controlling the game. Moreira has a team-leading 80 pass attempts, which were mostly short and controlled and allowed the team to keep the ball moving and pick apart the Atlanta defense.

Philip Quinton (8.5) – Quinton did exactly what Crew fans have hoped for all season by finding success on set pieces in the penalty box. The 23-year-old center back played well defensively, but his highlight moment came in the 51st minute when he headed a corner kick serve perfectly into the goal. The 6-foot-6 defender should continue to make his presence felt on set pieces, as well as locking down teams defensively, after his best performance of the year.

Gustavo Vallecilla (7.0) – The 23-year-old Ecuadorian made his Crew debut on Saturday night. Having joined the team late in the preseason, Vallecilla hasn’t been able to show his talent while backing up Milos Degenek, who was also away on international duty with Australia. Vallecilla did a lot of the unheralded dirty work for the team, staying back defensively and working to prevent United from counter attacking as the Crew pushed the envelope offensively. Vallecilla finished the game with three tackles and four fouls before he was subbed off in the 88th minute in a productive first start.

Will Sands (7.5) – Going into stoppage time, Black & Gold fans may have been slightly disappointed with the left wing back. Sands’ failure to close down on Brooks Lennon led to Atlanta’s only goal and while he served some good cross, he had little to show for it. Then, in the 91st minute, Sands demonstrated his class and endurance, putting on the afterburners to zoom around the Five Stripes defender to put a brilliant ball in the 18-yard box for the final goal of the game. This is something to build on for Sands.

Darlington Nagbe (7.5) – Before being substituted in the 71st minute, Nagbe was a large part of the Crew’s control in the midfield. The midfielder played more on the left side of the field and was able to connect with the attackers. Nagbe did have significantly fewer touches and passes than his midfield counterpart, which is a consistent trend this season.

Aidan Morris (9.0) – Morris has been an enduring constant for the team this season, playing aggressive soccer and helping the team with its possession. The 21 year old added another six tackles to his league-leading 17 on the season while also scoring his first MLS goal on a header via an Atlanta deflection. Morris’ ball movement and his effective passing were key to the Crew’s ability to pick United apart.

Alexandru Matan (9.5) – In a game without Lucas Zelarayán, there was a question of who would connect the two forwards with Columbus’ midfield. Matan was the answer on Saturday. Although only credited with one assist, Matan’s cross deflected for the Crew’s first goal and he recorded a secondary assist on two other finishes. While he didn’t find the back of the net himself, Matan contributed three shots while also drawing four fouls for free kicks in good spots.

Jacen Russell-Rowe (8.5) – Scoring one goal on his only shot of the game was certainly efficient for the Canadian striker but it doesn’t tell the full story of Russell-Rowe’s 81 minutes. He showed superb passing to register an assist and his work rate and pressing led to several turnovers from Atlanta’s backline. This contributed to the visitor’s 55 percent possession on the night.

Christian Ramirez (10.0) – Welcome back to the MLS Christian Ramirez! Nicknamed Superman during his time in Minnesota, Ramirez put forward a super performance with his two goals from five shots in 72 minutes of action. With Cucho Hernandez missing for the next few of weeks with injury, Ramirez made his case to fill in after coming back from an injury of his own with a nose for a goal in his Black & Gold debut. Columbus will need more of this, even when Hernandez is healthy, to compete for the MLS Cup playoffs.

Substitutes

Yaw Yeboah (6.5) – Yeboah struggled to get involved in the game after he was subbed on in the 72nd minute. The winger finished with only seven touches and five passes. The drop-off in quality between him and Ramirez was apparent and the Crew’s offense cooled off after the substitution.

Sean Zawadzki (7.0) – Zawadzki came on for Nagbe in the 72nd minute and helped see out the game without doing anything eye-catching. The midfielder had 11 touches and completed all 11 of his passes.

Max Arfsten (8.0) – Normally an 81st minute sub wouldn’t do enough to even earn such a high grade but the 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick joined Morris, Quinton and Russel-Rowe as first-time MLS goal scores on Saturday night. Arfsten’s positioning earned him this goal as he showed that his future is bright.

Isaiah Parente (N/A) - Parente came in in the 89th minute and was not asked to do much with the game so lopsided.

Keegan Hughes (N/A) – Hughes made his MLS debut, but he only had four minutes of game time.

Head coach

Wilfred Nancy (10.0) – While Saturday’s game featured a bevy of impressive individual performances, the Crew’s domination of United was a true testament to the team dynamic and style of play that Nancy has fostered. His fun-to-watch, dynamic system allows players the freedom to find spaces to work and allowed the team to run rampant against an Atlanta side that was admittedly missing both its top attacking threat and its top defensive option. However, Columbus was also without key pieces and Nancy was able to get the most out of his young players. The Crew is still finding the team’s way, but Saturday night was a glimpse at what this team can be even when missing players.