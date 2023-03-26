Crew 2 Season Preview: What to expect from a new look team

The 2022 version of the Columbus Crew 2 won the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Cup by defeating St. Louis CITY 2 4-1 at Lower.com Field last year. This came following a debut season where Crew 2 finished atop the standings with 55 points on a 16-3-5-2 record, had the best offense and tied for the league’s best defense.

In 2023, the Black & Gold look to defend their title. But the title defense will look different, as many members of last year’s team have moved on.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe, the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player, led the league with 21 goals. Wing back Mohamed Farsi tied for the MLS NEXT Pro lead with 10 assists. Patrick Schulte was second in the league in clean sheets with seven and the Goalkeeper of the Year last season.

All of those players, and others, are now regular contributors for the Crew’s first team, which means this version of the Capybaras is going to look a bit different.

New Approach This Season

Because of the success in Year 1 and the movement of players to the first team, head coach Laurent Courtois said the 2023 Crew 2 team will focus on using more Academy players this season.

“We have a lot of Academy players joining the group,” Courtois said in his media availability on Friday. “We thought they were all deserving and mature enough to join the group”.

Tactically, things may look a little different as well. With the first team hiring Wilfried Nancy as its new head coach, the tactics will change to follow what the new man in charge has planned.

“There will be a variation of play,” Courtois said about how his team will play this year. “We will try and implement a couple of tactical options, especially building out of the back.”

Fortunately, Crew 2 already played a similar formation to what Nancy has implemented with the Black & Gold, meaning the Black & Gold reserve team begins may not change much.

Ultimately, however, the focus for Columbus is to develop players for the first team and that remains the case.

Departures

There was a lot of turnover for Crew 2 this offseason. Black & Gold stars Russell-Rowe and Farsi are nowly fully a part of the first team. Center back Phillip Quinton had his contract declined in the offseason, but was signed to the first team after an impressive preseason and he has started every game for the Black and Gold’s senior group in 2023.

Columbus also declined the contract options of Daniel Strachan, Ryan Telfer, Tristan Weber, Isaac Angking, Jay Tee Kamara and Michael Vang. Justin Malou also left the club, signing a deal with FC Tulsa of the USL.

New Arrivals

While plenty of players departed the club following the championship season, Crew 2 also brought in some new faces. The first signing of the offseason was Gibran Rayo, who played last season with Rochester New York FC. Rochester was the only team to beat Crew 2 at home last season but not competing in MLS NEXT Pro this year.

Rayo scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 2022. He scored twice in RNY FC’s game in Columbus against Crew 2 last season.

The Black & Gold also added Stuart Ritchie, a versatile defender who can play along the backline. He started in 24 of 25 matches, scoring one goal, for the USL League One’s Richmond Kickers in 2022, helping to lead them to a regular season title.

Crew 2 also recently announced the arrivals of defender Xavier Zengue and midfielders Clay Holstad and Thomas Roberts.

Zengue most recently played at the University of Dayton and was drafted No. 27 overall by the Crew in 2023. While at the University of Dayton, he started in all 17 matches he played in 2022, earning the second-most minutes on the team.

Holstad, also drafted by the Crew in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, played the 2022 season at the University of Kentucky. He started all 21 games for the Wildcats and was named the 2022 Sun Belt Tournament MVP after helping the Wildcats too the conference championship.

Roberts came through the FC Dallas Academy, making his MLS debut in 2019 at the age of 17. He spent last season on loan at SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga. While in Austria, Roberts made 11 appearances and recorded one assist.

Returners

The Black & Gold retained a number of players from the championship roster. This includes forwards Noah Fuson, Coleman Gannon and Jordan Knight, midfielders Marco Micaletto, Ariel Mbumba and Aidan Wolf and defenders Jacob Erlandson, Abdi Mohamed.

Fuson was the second-leading scorer for Crew 2 last season. He scored nine goals and dished out four assists in 2023 while playing the third-most minutes.

Captain Micaletto scored eight goals and had three assists last season. He also played the second-most minutes last season.

Jersey sponsor

For the first time ever, Crew 2 has a jersey sponsor. Earlier this week, Black & Gold announced an extended partnership with OhioHealth that will see the company’s logo proudly displayed on the reserve team’s jersey this year.

The Black & Gold reserve team opens up the season against MLS NEXT Pro expansion side New York Red Bulls II on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.