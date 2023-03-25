The Crew outmatches Atlanta United in 6-1 win

The Columbus Crew squared off with Atlanta United at home Saturday night, where it was the first matchup of the season between the two. Entering the contest following a loss to the New York Red Bulls, the Crew flipped the switch, walking away with three points and a take down top-seeded Atlanta United 6-1.

The Black & Gold put on a show for the 19,249 in attendance at Lower.com Field on Saturday night. A five-goal display in the second half left no room for doubt in the final outcome.

The scoring was highlighted by forward Christian Ramírez, who scored a debut brace Saturday night for the Crew.

It was smooth sailing for Columbus, striking first within 15 minutes, and never looking back as they coasted to a victory.

The Crew settled in very quickly, finding opportunities within the opening 10 minutes but couldn’t connect on goal.

That changed quickly.

Midfielder Aidan Morris got the party started for the Crew, finishing a header for his first MLS goal from the center of the box to put Columbus up in the 14th minute.

Brilliant play by center back Phillip Quinton in the lead-up to use his frame to keep possession for the Black and Gold.

Despite the lone score, the Crew was dominant in the first half, maintaining 56 percent of possession as well as keeping Atlanta without a shot.

Columbus picked up where the team left off, scoring within minutes of the second-half whistle.

A beautiful ball crossed in from forward Jaden Russell-Rowe found Christian Ramirez who smacked in a shot with his left foot from the center of the box to double the Black & Gold’s lead to 2-0 in the 47th minute.

Minutes later Quinton put Columbus up 3-0 with a header from the center of the box from a cross by midfielder Alexandru Matan. For Matan, this was his second assist of the game, continuing his hot stretch of form.

The party didn’t stop there, as Christian Ramírez scored his debut brace, on a right-footed shot from the right side of the box in the 64th minute.

The night wasn’t over just yet, as Jacen Russell-Rowe joined in on the fun, scoring from the center of the box for his first MLS goal.

Atlanta pulled one back as Brooks Lennon connected on target in the 71st minute, but that one was just for the stats.

Forward Max Arfsten capped off a dominant display for the Crew, as he got his first MLS goal in stoppage time.

A dominant game from start to finish, the Crew walked away with their first home win of the next campaign in dominant fashion.

Matan stays hot

Matan continued his hot stretch of form Saturday night. The Galati, Romania native finished the night with two assists, further proving he’s been nothing but business to start the season. He also scored his first goal last week against the Nee York Red Bulls.

Night of firsts in Columbus

It was a night of firsts for Columbus. First career goal from Aidan Morris, first Crew goals from Christian Ramírez and Jacen Russell-Rowe and first MLS goals for Philip Quinton and Max Arfsten.

Morris was signed as a Homegrown player in January 2020 and finally achieved that first goal he’s been craving as he gave the Crew a 1-0 lead. He had one shot in his four previous games, but only needed one more Saturday to get on the boards and help earn three points for his team.

What’s next?

The Crew stays in Columbus next weekend as they go up against Real Salt Lake. Kickoff from Lower.com Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.