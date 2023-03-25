Predicted XI: Atlanta United

The Columbus Crew will host Atlanta United on Saturday night at Lower.com Field, but most of the stars will be missing for this match. Due to the international window, Columbus will be without goalkeeper Eloy Room, midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and center back Milos Degenek.

Atlanta too will be depleted with call-ups. The Five Stripes are without a staggering seven players, notably early MLS MVP candidate Thiago Almada and forward Giorgos Giakoumakis, both Designated Players for United. Former Crew winger Derrick Etienne Jr. is also out for international duty with Haiti, while another former Black & Gold player, forward Miguel Berry, could start for Atlanta.

To add to Columbus’ selection woes, forward Cucho Hernandez is out with a knee injury that will keep him sidelined. Head coach Wilfried Nancy mentioned it could be between three-five weeks before Herandez is back. Midfielder Kevin Molino had surgery on his knee and will be out for six-eight weeks. Winger Luis Diaz was seen working by himself in training this week as he has been recovering from a knock and is out for this game. Center back Josh Williams will also not be available as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Let’s take a look at how the Crew line up with all of this in mind.

With Room out, veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush will likely start. Nancy threw a curveball in the first match of the season with Room out by starting second-year pro Patrick Schulte over Bush. That did not go well and Nancy isn’t likely to repeat this choice with a young player against one of the best attacking sides in MLS.

The backline will see its first change of the year. Newly acquired Gustavo Vallecilla, who is on loan from the Colorado Rapids will fill in for Degenek. Nancy gave a straightforward answer when asked about Degenek’s absence saying Vallecilla will start. There has been some thought that due to the shortage of center backs in this match, Nancy might switch to a four-man backline formation, but his indication is that the formation will be the sam.

Will Sands starts again as the left wing back, providing defensive stability as the Crew feels out the match. Jimmy Medranda will likely sub in for Sands at some point. Mohamed Farsi has locked down the right wing back position so far this year.

Midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Aidan Morris have shown an ability to keep the ball and find passes in the last couple of matches and will continue to anchor the Black & Gold in the middle.

The three attacking players will see the most change with both Zelarayan and Hernandez out for this match. Alexandru Matan has to shoulder the majority of the playmaker role. Matan finally got his first Crew goal last week and has been a bright spot in the early matches. This is an opportunity to showcase his talents with both DP attackers missing. Ramirez will see his debut in this match, but after coming off a long injury layoff, he is unlikely to start. This means second-year forward Jacen Russell-Rowe will get the start. Alongside Matan, Yaw Yeboah will start as an attacking midfielder.

This week is a headache for Nancy due to all the injuries and call-ups, but he will have to find a way to manage and take advantage of an Atlanta side missing a few key players.