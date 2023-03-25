Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Atlanta United

The Crew lost 2-1 at the New York Red Bulls in a game that, on the stat sheet, the Blackk & Gold dominated with just over 61 percent possession and three scoring chances, two of which were goals. Now the Black & Gold return to Lower.com Field to play Eastern Conference-leading Atlanta United.

Atlanta may have the strongest player-for-player team in the league, with up-and-coming talent Caleb Wiley, newly signed Designated Player Giorgos Giakoumakis and World Cup winner Thiago Almada, who was the MLS Player the Matchweek and swept the weekly league accolades last week, helping United to an undefeated start to the year.

However, since MLS plays through the international playing window, both teams will be without key players. The Crew will miss midfielder Lucas Zelerayan, goalkeeper Eloy Room and center back Milos Degenek. as well as missing striker Cucho Hernandez and Kevin Molino to knee injures. The Five Stripes aren’t without their losses either, as Almada, center back Miles Robinson and Giakumakis are all out due to national team duty as well.

Can the Crew end Atlanta’s unbeaten run to begin the season? The Massive Report staff gives their predictions for the game against Atlanta United.

Caleb Denorme

This will be a tough game for the Crew. Luckily, they will be at home. Unfortunately, they will be without Eloy Room, Lucas Zelarayan and Milos Degenek for international duty along with missing Cucho Hernandez due to injury. This is the time when other players must step up, and the younger guys have to make their presence felt. Atlanta is a hot team right now, but they will be missing pieces as well, which is why I’m predicting a draw. I think the Black & Gold can manage to grab a goal, but without Degenek and Room, it will be interesting to see how the defense performs.

Columbus Crew 1 Atlanta United 1

Austin Mucchetti

I see this being a tough match for the Crew. Although both teams will have several players absent on international duty, the Black & Gold have also added to their injury list with Cucho Hernandez and Kevin Molino set to face weeks on the sidelines. Atlanta is coming off a 5-1 win against the Portland Timbers and currently leads the Eastern Conference, having collected three wins and a draw in their opening four matches. The Crew, on the other hand, sits in 12th place following one win, one draw, and two losses. Without the attacking threats of Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan or the support of Milos Degenek and Eloy Room at the back, it will be interesting to see how the Black & Gold fare this weekend.

Atlanta United 3 Columbus Crew 1

Adam Miller

The Black & Gold will field a rag-tag group for this match against Atlanta. Without Milos Degenek, Eloy Room, Lucas Zelarayan, Cucho Hernandez and other, I think the Crew will struggle to find a groove in possession. The good news is that Atlanta is also missing a lot of key pieces and will also probably struggle to get into a groove on the attack. Thus, I think this will be a low scoring, if not boring match, where both teams struggle to threaten each other. It will end scoreless with each side happy to take a point and move on.

Columbus Crew 0 Atlanta United 0

Patrick Murphy

It’s hard to find a lot of positivity when it comes to this game if you’re the Crew. While the Black & Gold are back home, they face their toughest test of the season after a disappointing result last week on the road. Columbus now misses its top two offensive catalysts in Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan, as well as center back Milos Degeneks. The youth and inexperience have already led to the Crew dropping points this year. It’s hard to see where any new veteran presences emerge.

While Atlanta United is also dealing with key players missing, this is a deeper and all-around more talented team. In my mind, it would take something special for Wilfried Nancy’s team to get anything out of this game. I don’t see the special for this team yet.

Atlanta United 2 Columbus Crew 1

Ryan Schmitt

The Crew is going to field a youthful team heading into Saturday’s match against Atlanta United with several key players out. It’ll definitely be interesting to see how the Crew deals with this, both positionally as well as who comes in for who. Will Wilfried Nancy stick with the 3-2-4-1 that he has played this whole season? Given Atlanta’s form, and the Black & Gold’s form, I think it’ll end in a loss.

Atlanta United 2 Columbus Crew 1