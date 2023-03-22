Anatomy of a Goal: Alexandru Matan scores his first goal for the Crew

Welcome to the Anatomy of a Goal, where each week we dissect one goal (or near goal) from a previous Columbus Crew match. For match four, we look at Alexandru Matan’s 33rd minute goal that gave the Crew a 1-0 lead during their eventual 2-1 loss at the New York Red Bulls.

Here is a look at Matan’s first goal first goal for the Crew.

Just like that Matan gives us the lead with his FIRST MLS goal #Crew96 | 0-1



pic.twitter.com/35lbqvSJcS — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) March 19, 2023

Columbus made the third road trip out of four matches thus far to New York where the Crew met the Red Bulls, a team looking for their first win of the 2023 season. The Black & Gold’s fans were met with a surprise upon the release of the starting lineup with striker Cucho Hernandez being held out due to knee pain earlier in the week.

Head coach Wilfried Nancy shifted his lineup and deployed attacking midfielder Lucas Zelarayan as a False 9 while pushing Yaw Yeboah forward to a more natural attacking role. Without a true striker, Columbus struggled to create attacking chances and clung to a desire to build possession by playing out of the back. Against the most press-heavy teams in MLS, building from the back is not often a recipe for success. The Crew dominated possession over the first 30 minutes, but ultimately most of that possession was passing around in the team’s own defensive half.

Matan’s goal, his first for the Black & Gold, begins with a free kick deep in the defensive half.

Steven Moreira touches the ball before playing a quick square pass to fellow center Milos Degenek.

Degenek receives the ball and is, surprisingly, un-pressured by New York. He has time to observe his four options and can play a pass across the box to center Philip Quinton, try a direct ball forward to midfielder Darlington Nagbe, attempt to carry the ball forward or play a quick pass right back to Moreira.

Degenek, expecting pressure but receiving none, plays a simple pass back to Moreira. This pass activates the Red Bulls’ press and sends attacker Cristian Casseres toward Moreira to provide pressure.

Casseres bears down on Moreira forcing the right center back to make a quick decision. He can play a drop pass back to Degenek, hit a square pass to Nagbe, try a long, direct pass over the top to Matan, carry the ball forward around Casseres and toward Luquinhas, play a long, direct pass over the top to Yeboah or make a simple pass toward Mohamed Farsi on the sideline.

Moreira spies Matan making a long run and hits a direct pass out in front of the young attacker.

Moreira’s ball sails over the head of center back Andres Reyes and Matan. Red Bulls’ goalkeeper Carlos Coronel has come very far off his line, standing approximately 22 yards from the goal.

Reyes overruns the ball which bounces right behind his right foot. Matan cuts toward the ball while Coronel takes another step toward the ball.

The ball takes a fortunate, for Columbus, bounce and carroms off of Reyes.

Matan sees the ball ricochet off of Reyes and immediately cuts his run directly into its path.

Matan prepares to take his first touch on the ball and must quickly decide among his four options. He can quickly cut the ball around Reyes, toward the middle of the field, try a difficult, first-touch shot on goal, send the ball forward or play a through pass in front of Yeboah.

The Romanian attacker uses his first touch to send the ball around Reyes and create an open look at the New York goal.

With Reyes on the back foot and Coronel far outside of his goal, Matan has two options. HE can continue to carry the ball forward or fire a tough shot from distance.

Matan sees his chance and hits a quick, low shot on goal.

From the angle behind the goal you can see just how little space and time Matan had to take his shot.

Coronel is able to drop down...

...but is ultimately unable to get a touch on the ball.

Coronel and the Red Bulls’ defense can only turn and watch as the ball rolls forward...

...into the back of the net!

Findings: