The Crew’s Cucho Hernandez announces he will miss a ‘few weeks’ with knee injury

The Columbus Crew’s injury list got a little longer on Tuesday. After it was announced that Black & Gold attacking midfielder Kevin Molino will be out for 6-8 weeks following knee surgery, the Crew faces another setback.

Designated Player striker Cucho Hernandez announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will be sidelines for a “few weeks” due to a knee injury. Hernandez missed the Black & Gold’s 2-1 loss at the New York Bull on Saturday night after he was ruled out with knee pain following Friday’s training session. At the time, Massive Report was told Hernandez’s issues were that serious.

I will be out of competition for a few weeks due to a knee injury. See you soon.



Estaré unas semanas fuera de competición por una lesión en mi rodilla. Nos vemos pronto. pic.twitter.com/N2HLDjhESr — Juan C. Hernández (@CuchoHernandez) March 21, 2023

Hernandez became the Black & Gold’s most expensive player when he was acquired last summer. He delivered in a big way for Columbus, scoring eight goals in his first eight Major League Soccer games and nearly helped the Crew make the MLS Cup playoffs.

Since coming on the scene for the Crew, the Colombian forward has tallied nine goals and four assists in just under 1,600 minutes played for the Black & Gold. In only three matches played so far this season, Hernandez has recorded one assist while adjust

It is unknown exactly how many weeks Columbus will be without the striker, but that will be another name marked off for this weekend’s matchup against a red hot Atlanta United team at Lower.com Field.

Alongside Molino and Hernandez, the Crew will be without attacking midfield Lucas Zelarayan, center back Milos Degenek and goalkeeper Eloy Room, as all three players were called up to their respective national team squads. With these many key pieces — majority starters — missing, head Nancy will need other attackers to step up.