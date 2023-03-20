Game Grades: Crew at New York Red Bulls

The Columbus Crew fell to the wrong side of .500 with the team’s record after losing 2-1 on Saturday night at the New York Red Bulls. The Crew played the match without star Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez, who was out with a minor knee injury, and recorded a mere five shots in defeat.

It wasn’t all bad for the Black & Gold, however, as the away side actually took the first half lead and carried it into the locker room. But a lack of offensive firepower and not good enough defending ultimately ended in a second loss of the season away from Lower.com Field.

Here’s how the Columbus players performed in the match at Red Bull Arena.

Starters

Eloy Room (6.0) – A good game for Room will largely be overshadowed by the two goals he allowed, neither of which were on the goalkeeper. Room’s distribution was strong, even in the face of the Red Bulls’ press, helping the backline avoid turnovers in the defensive third.

Philip Quinton (5.5) – For 85 minutes Saturday night, Quinton played well. The second-year center back was all over the field defensively with a team-leading 92 touches, recording four tackles, three interceptions and a clearance. However, in the 86th minute, Quinton made the wrong choice, running to the near post and losing his mark for the winning goal. Mistakes like this happen with a young player but prove costly at this level.

Milos Degenek (6.0) – Degenek continues to be key for the Crew as he anchors the backline and plays a critical role in deflecting trouble, particularly against the high press of New York. Degenek had a team-leading five clearances on Saturday, regularly putting out fires, but ultimately, he and the rest of the defense couldn’t do enough to stave off the Red Bulls attack.

Steven Moreira (5.0) – Moreira was excellent on his long pass that helped set up the opening goal. However, the center back had issues on New York’s first goal. Moreria and the rest of the backline were busy all night and the Red Bulls’ goals were as much a testament to collective persistence rather than individual effort.

Mohamed Farsi (6.0) – Farsi continues to work out his role as a young wing back starting in MLS for the first time this year. He ended Saturday with six tackles and helped the team try and break Red Bulls’ press. Unfortunately, he, along with Moreira, ended up making defensive errors on New York’s first goal and failed to make enough of an impact offensively to generate the chances the Crew needed to secure points on the road.

Will Sands (5.0) – Returning from injury, the 22-year-old defender played inconsistently throughout the evening. Before he was substituted in the 80th minute, Sands had only 44 touches and managed to convert just 17 of his 23 passes. The wing back struggled to play higher up the field and failed to make a meaningful impact on either the offensive or defensive side of the ball.

Darlington Nagbe (6.0) – Columbus’ captain pushed higher up the field without Hernandez as the Crew looked for ways to create offense. This increased involvement with the Black & Gold’s attack led to some of the Crew’s best attacking moments of the night. But Nagbe’s failure to connect with teammates in threatening positions was a large reason the Crew ended up with only five shots in the game.

Aidan Morris (7.0) – Morris ended the game converting 98.4 percent, the highest on the field, of his team-leading 63 passes. That stat goes to show that Morris has greatly improved in his role as a facilitator this season, and the impact that he can have both offensively and defensively. Morris once again popped up all over, making six tackles while also helping push the ball into the attacking third.

Yaw Yeboah (5.0) – In his 61 minutes of game time, Yeboah continued to struggle despite playing closer to his natural position than in his last two starts. While he did muster his first shot of the season, Yeboah struggled to provide an offensive threat in the final third or to act as a target to help progress the ball down the field. He averaged less than one touch every two minutes, the lowest of any player on the Crew.

Alexandru Matan (7.0) – Matan had a wonderful, albeit slightly fortuitous, goal for the Crew, and it was clear to see how much it meant to the 23-year-old Romanian. After missing a clear opportunity that could have given the Crew the win last week, Matan was clearly emotional after providing his team an early lead. It was another good performance from the attacking midfielder that was rewarded on the final stat sheet.

Lucas Zelarayán (7.0) – Zelarayán was a one-man show at times and his efforts nearly paid off. Throughout the game, Zelarayán played with a freedom that allowed him to lead the team in shots and truly drove the Crew’s attack. However, the Red Bulls knew that, without Hernandez, shutting Zelarayán down was key. At times, three defenders converged on the Argentine and Zelarayán never created the space he needed without another true threat.

Substitutes

Jacen Russell-Rowe (5.0) –While many presumed last year’s MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner would start in place of the injured Hernandez, Russell-Rowe had to wait until the 62nd minute in response to the Luquinhas equalizer to see the field. While the Crew did look more dangerous with Russell-Rowe in the game, he struggled to find his footing or service from his teammates, failing to record a shot in his 30 minutes of game action.

Jimmy Medranda (6.0) – Medranda has provided a spark both times he has stepped onto the field for the Black & Gold and it is clear that he increases the pace of play for the Crew when he gets onto the pitch. Unfortunately, Medranda couldn’t do enough as a defender, as he was unable to track back and cover for Quinton on New York’s second goal.

Head coach

Wilfred Nancy (6.0) – With Hernandez out, Nancy could have tried a like-for-like swap with Russell-Rowe from the start to try and maintain the shape that has resulted in exciting, if not yet fully successful, play for the Crew this season. Instead, Nancy played Zelarayán as a False 9, a position that he did not appear comfortable in throughout the night. The Crew lacked the organizational shape to truly defend for the full 90 minutes against the relentless Red Bulls attack and now have only secured a single point in the team’s first three road games.