Massive Predictions: Crew at New York Red Bulls

Led by Columbus Crew debutant and goalscorer Jimmy Mendranda, the Black & Gold picked up a point on the road against Toronto FC in a 1-1 tie last week. Columbus looks to continue the string of positive performances, following a 2-0 win against D.C. United in the home opener two weeks ago, away against the New York Red Bulls.

Currently winless in league play, New York scored early in the second half against Minnesota United to secure a tie away from home. Red Bull-owned clubs are well known for their high-pressing defensive structure, which is something that Wilfried Nancy’s Crew has not played against so far this season.

Can the Black & Goold continue their good form away from home? Our staff gives their predictions for the game against New York.

Caleb Denorme

The Crew comes into this game still looking to kick into full gear after a few promising performances. The only omission from this first part of the season was the second half of the Philadelphia game. Otherwise the Black & Gold have looked decent. It still will take time for the team to adjust to the coaching change, but with every game, they group learns more about each other and the system.

I think this game against the Red Bulls comes at a perfect time in the season. It’s the perfect test for Columbus because it is against a team that is struggling, but New York will have home field advantage. This is one of those games that the Crew need to get three points from, so I’m predicting a victory. It may be early days, but this is a big game for this team going forward in terms of building confidence and chemistry in Wilfried Nancy’s system.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Collin Johnson

The Crew continued the team’s strong-ish start to the season with a 1-1 draw in Toronto in a match that the Black & Gold will feel they could have won but will and should be content with a strong road point. Meanwhile, the New York Red Bulls have struggled in their first three matches, finding the net only once and that goal coming in the midst of a snow-bound match.

On the surface, this looks like a match that Columbus should expect to get a result in but those goal statistics are a bit misleading. RBNY has been a bit unlucky thus far, scoring only once on 3.1 expected goals. In each match, the Red Bulls have outshot their opponents both in the number of shots and the number of shots on target. As good as the Crew has looked at times, the team has given up numerous strong changes. New York will certainly pounce on one of those but not before Cucho Hernandez scores his first goal of the season.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 2

Grant Miller

The high-pressing, high-energy New York Red Bulls will test the new look Columbus Crew. Will the style and tactics Wilfred Nancy is attempting to impart on the squad be able to handle the early season road test? At times, Saturday will look like a disaster, and at other times fans will see the glimmer of what the new coach is trying to do. Unfortunately, it won’t be enough, and the Black & Gold will be humbled slightly in New Jersey this weekend.

New York Red Bulls 1 Columbus Crew 0

Patrick Murphy

The Red Bulls always present an interesting tactical challenge for the Crew with the team’s pressing style. New York wants to create chaos while the Black & Gold like to play a more possession-based approach. Which team can dictate their style will go a long way in determining how this game goes.

For Columbus, getting a result at Red Bull Arena will be about controlling the game and being smart on the ball. As New York tries to force turnovers, the Crew will need to make smart passes, especially when out of the back. At times, that may mean being more direct than we’ve seen the Black & Gold be under Wilfried Nancy.

I don’t feel great about this game because I think the Red Bulls are better than their record reflects and it could be a breakout game for the home team. I prefer it better when the Crew plays New York later in the year when it’s warm and the press can’t go as long.

Columbus Crew 1 New York Red Bulls 1

Nathan Townsend

If this was any other season, I would say the Crew would be hard-pressed to get three points in New Jersey on Saturday. However, the Red Bulls have yet to find their rhythm and the Crew has played really well at times in both of the team’s road games this season. Cucho Hernandez finally finds the back of the net and the Crew score from a set piece as Columbus gets its first road win of the season.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 1

Ryan Schmitt

The Crew has continued to play better with each game of the season. Wilfried Nancy seems to be putting the team on the right trajectory and dangerous soccer is appealing to watch. The New York Red Bulls haven’t managed to win a game yet in the league this season, so they’ll be desperate for a first win at home. I think the Crew can scrape by with a point on the road, however, if the team is able to find the switch through the midfield to unlock the opposing press, the game will become much easier for them. I think the Black & Gold will tie this game. It’ll be fast-paced and everything you’d want in a Major League Soccer game.

Columbus Crew 2 New York Red Bulls 2