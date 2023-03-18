How to Watch: Crew at New York Red Bulls

The Columbus Crew is on the road again, taking on the New York Red Bulls for their first meeting of the season. With the Red Bulls coming off of a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United, and the Crew taking a point from Toronto FC, both teams are looking to rebound and earn a win in Week 3 of the Major League Soccer season.

With the Black & Gold clawing their way back last week, the resiliency that was shown in second half stoppage time could potentially be the uplifting moment in the game against the Red Bulls, that could propel Columbus to victory.

New York, however, will need to manage without a couple of the team’s star players against a relatively healthy Columbus squad that likes to attack from the beginning of the match and possess the ball. The Red Bulls will have to deal with the likes of Alexandru Matan, Darlington Nagbe and Lucas Zelarayan, among others.

Here’s all the important information you need to know ahead of the game.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Red Bull Arena - Harrison, New Jersey

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV +

Radio: 97.1 HD3 The Fan/La Mega 103.1 FM

Injuries and Suspensions

New York Red Bulls: Lewis Morgan (Hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE. Dru Yearwood (Hamstring) and Serge Ngoma (Hamstring) are ruled OUT.

Columbus Crew: Kevin Molino (Knee), Will Sands (Back Spasm) and Christian Ramirez (Foot) are QUESTIONABLE. Josh Williams (Ankle) is ruled OUT.