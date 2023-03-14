Crew’s Aidan Morris named to MLS Team of the Matchday

The Columbus Crew went to Toronto FC this weekend and, after controlling much of the game, came home with a point following a 1-1 draw. The man of the match for the Blackk & Gold was midfielder Aidan Morris. But that wasn’t the only award Morris received.

On Monday, Morris was named on the bench for Major League Soccer’s Team of the Matchday following his impressive performance against Toronto. Morris played a pivotal role in helping his team secure a vital point and his assist to left wing back Jimmy Medranda for the equalizing goal was one of the standout moments of the match.

Morris has been a rising star for Columbus since he made his debut in 2020. The 21 year old has quickly established himself as a key member of the team this year after the departure of Artur and his performances on the field have not gone unnoticed.

In the match against TFC, Morris showed why he is considered one of the most promising young midfielders in the league. He was heavily involved in the game from the start and his passing range and ability to pick out his teammates were on full display. The Homegrown product was also not afraid to put in a shift defensively, making several key interceptions and 10 tackles to help his team regain possession. In addition to that, Morris was part of the Crew’s control of the match with a successful passing percentage of 95 percent.

However, it was Morris’ assist to Medranda for the equalizing goal that really caught the eye. The goal came in the 75th minute of the game with the Blackk & Gold trailing 1-0. Morris found an onside Medranda making a forward run. The wing back, who had just entered the match for his debut, was able to chip Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson to get the equalizer. The on-field decision ruled out the goal for offside, but after a brief VAR check, the center official awarded the goal.

This goal was a crucial moment in the game and it was Morris’ vision and execution that made it possible. His ability to find a rushing teammate and to lift the ball over the Toronto backline was essential for Columbus to find a way back into the game. The goal gave the Crew life, as the team battled to find the go-ahead, but fell just short.

Following the game, Morris was rightfully named to the Team of the Matchday bench. The young midfielder has already made a name for himself in MLS and his performance against Toronto FC only served to underline his potential.

Morris and the Black & Gold will travel to New Jersey this weekend to take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Kickoff for the game is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.