Game Grades: Crew vs. Toronto FC

After a 2-0 win last week at home against D.C. United, the Columbus Crew chilled off north of the border against Toronto FC, drawing the Reds 1-1. After giving up a first half goal, the Black & Gold controlled much of the second half, finding an equalizer and pushing for a winner.

Columbus will be content to return home with a point after another positive performance. Here’s how we graded the individual play from the Crew.

Starters

Eloy Room (7.0) – Room ended the day only recording two saves on three Toronto attempts. The goalkeeper’s organization of the backline was strong throughout the night, but he will certainly feel as though he could have done more on the allowed goal. Otherwise, his distributions were good and he clearly provides a well of confidence for the backline.

Mohamed Farsi (6.5) – Farsi continued to grow as a starter at right wing back. In Toronto, Farsi tried to make an impact offensively as well as on the defensive side but struggled to do so with the fewest touches among defensive players. The former MLS NEXT Pro star will have to continue to grow at the MLS level.

Philip Quinton (7.5) – Quinton had his best game of the season at left center back against the Reds. The second-year pro finished the game with a team-leading six interceptions and added two tackles and three clearances. Quinton was all over the park defensively, snuffing out any Toronto momentum while using his 6-foot-6 frame to threaten in the penalty box. There are still areas for improvements, such as his reception of corner kicks to use his physical abilities, but there were positive steps.

Milos Degenek (6.0) – Degenek was culpable on Toronto’s only goal of the night as the center back was turned around on what should be a routine defensive play. And while TFC forward Deandre Kerr absolutely deserves credit for his goal, it’s fair to expect a player of Degenek’s quality and experience to do better. Otherwise, Degenek continued to play a crucial role in the center of the Crew’s backline and was solid as he attempted to atone for his earlier error.

Should have done better in the first goal. Should have scored myself. We move on positive mind and a good performance from everyone #lionmentality pic.twitter.com/yGhBM7ezJE — Miloš Degenek (@milosdegenek45) March 12, 2023

Steven Moreira (7.0) – Moreira was active both offensively and defensively. At the back end, the right center back led the team in clearances while offensively he contributed two shots on goal. Moreira has cemented a starting role on the team but, if he’s going to continue to be asked to step forward into the attack, needs to be a bigger threat with his shot since he’s not providing the crosses he was as a fullback.

Yaw Yeboah (5.0) – Yeboah’s performance is difficult to evaluate without comparing him with his replacement Jimmy Medranda (more on him later). Yeboah was constantly hustling and consistently put the Crew in some excellent positions but he failed to record a single meaningful offensive statistic during the entire game at left wing back, and he will need to be more dangerous going forward.

Darlington Nagbe (5.0) – Nagbe has not been impressive this season as the Crew’s new captain has failed to show the dynamic, line-breaking passing, and cool possession under pressure that has defined his game for the past three seasons in Columbus. While he still has clear ability, the central midfielder has taken more time to adapt to the new system.

Aidan Morris (8.0) – Morris was the man of the match for the Black & Gold against the Red. The central midfielder was all over the field with 10 tackles, four interceptions and an assist with a line-breaking pass that was exactly what Columbus had been searching for all night. Morris has played well and fearlessly for the Crew through the first two games and, while he is still growing, there’s not too much to critique at the time.

Lucas Zelarayán (7.0) – While Zelarayán may not have been as electric as he was last week when he scored twice, the attacking midfielder still put out a solid performance in Toronto. He has a shot on target and 75 touches throughout the night, moving all over the field.

Alexandru Matan (5.0) – Matan was unable to deliver in the final third on Saturday. The attacking midfielder missed a big chance to give the Black & Gold the win and that may stick with the player who is yet to score for Columbus. Even with his less-than-stellar performance, Matan continues to be one of the most fun Crew players to watch.

Cucho Hernandez (6.5) – There are two ways to look at Hernandez’s performance at TFC On one hand, after enduring the last two seasons where Black & Gold strikers routinely failed to record shots, Hernandez’s five shots, including one off the frame, was encouraging. No one can question his energy or commitment. But none of his shots actually forced a save from Toronto’s Sean Johnson and he has yet to score a goal, which is what Columbus pay him to do.

Substitutes

Jimmy Medranda (8.0) – What an introduction. Two minutes into his Crew debut, Medranda shows exactly what the team missed through much of the game the game, making a line-breaking run and trusting his teammates to find him as he chipped Johnson for the equalizer. It was only a 17-minute cameo and whether the left wing back can keep that going is another thing, but it was good to see the substitute make an impact.

Kevin Molino (N/A) – Molino came on in the 93rd minute, and didn’t make an impact on the game, only touching the ball twice.

Head coach

Wilfred Nancy (6.0) – The most frustrating part of Nancy’s game plan was that when he made substitutions, they worked. This only highlights the fact that he didn’t make enough changes and the changes he did make were too late to salvage the full three points. The Crew was the better team in Toronto and should feel hard done only getting the single point. That much should be a positive testament to the coach. However, with as much attacking talent as the Black & Gold have on the bench, it’s frustrating to not use more of it.