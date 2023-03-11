How to Watch: Crew at Toronto FC

After rebounding from a loss to open the 2023 Major League Soccer season on the road, the Columbus Crew showed out against D.C. United last weekend in the first game of the year at Lower.com Field. Playmaker Lucas Zelarayan notched a brace to lift the Crew to a 2-0 victory in the team’s home opener last Saturday night.

The Black & Gold, who got their first win under new head coach Wilfried Nancy against D.C., now travel north of the border to take on longtime Eastern Conference rival Toronto FC, in the first leg of the Trillium Cup series this season. The visitors hope the momentum of the win last week continues, as the team looks to snag three points against the Reds

Toronto, on the other hand, comes into this matchup after recording a draw against Atlanta United last weekend, a first point of the year. A 1-1 draw on the road against a talented Atlanta team isn’t a bad result, but the Reds are looking to capitalize on that performance in front of the home crowd at BMO Field for the first time in 2023.

Let’s take a look at what you need to know to watch this Trillium Cup match

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: BMO Field - Toronto, ON

Stream: MLS SeasonPass on Apple TV

Radio: 97.1 HD3 The Fan/La Mega 103.1 FM

Injuries & Suspensions

Toronto FC: Ayo Akinola (Lower Body), Lorenzo Insigne (Lower Body), and Victor Vazquez (Non COVID illness) are listed as QUESTIONABLE. Themi Antonoglu (Lower Body), and Adam Diomande (Lower Body) are ruled OUT.

Columbus: Christian Ramirez (Foot), Will Sands (Back Spasm) and Josh Williams (Ankle) are all ruled OUT.