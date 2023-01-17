The Crew signs veteran forward Christian Ramirez

Update (Jan. 19, 9:50 a.m.): The Crew officially announce the signing of Chrisitan Ramirez.

With just over a week of preseason practice in the books, the Columbus Crew is set to add a new piece to its roster. League sources confirmed to Massive Report that the Crew is set to sign forward Christian Ramirez from Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen. This was initially reported by Steven Goff of the Washington Post. The striker was acquired for an undisclosed transfer fee and will be added to the team’s roster upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate. Ramirez signed a contract with the club through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

Ramirez, 31, was born in Santa Ana, California, and has five years of Major League Soccer experience, playing for Minnesota United, LAFC and the Houston Dynamo. In total, Ramirez has played in 105 matches, making 76 starts, in his MLS career and has scored 35 goals and registered 10 assists.

“Christian is an experienced player who has shown the ability to score goals throughout his career,” said Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko in the press release announcing the signing. “His addition to our roster will provide additional depth and strengthen our corps of attacking players, and we are looking forward to having Christian and his family join us in Columbus.”

The forward is expected to arrive in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where Columbus began its second phase of the preseason on Monday, on Tuesday. The deal is pending all paperwork going through with MLS.

After playing college soccer first at Concordia University Irvine in California and then UC Santa Barbra, Ramirez began his professional career with the Charlotte Eagles of the USL PRO, the U.S.’s second division, in 2013. In his lone season with the Eagles, Ramierz played 23 games, scoring eight goals including on his debut. He also contributed four postseason goals as Charlotte made it to the USL PRO Championship Game.

Prior to the 2014 season, Ramirez was signed by Minnesota, then a part of the North American Soccer League. The young forward was a force for United at that level, scoring 53 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions. He won the NASL Golden Boot in 2014 and 2016 and was named the NASL Young Player of the Year and to the league’s Best XI in his debut season.

When Minnesota joined MLS in 2017, Ramirez signed a contract with the top professional league in MLS to remain with the club. The forward was an integral part of United’s transition to MLS in its first two years in the league, playing in 50 matches, 44 starts, while scoring 21 goals and adding five assists.

In the summer of 2018, Ramirez was traded to LAFC in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money in 2018 and 2019, $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2018, $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2019 and up to $200,000 in future Allocation Money based on individual performances. He worked his way into the team in LA, suiting up eight times, three starts, the remainder of the season and contributing three goals.

In 2019, Ramirez was a regular for LAFC, starting 13 of 17 games played and scoring four goals and adding two assists while the eventual Supporters’ Shield winners got off to a dominant start to the year. Ramirez was again moved in the summer, heading to the Dynamo for $250,000 in allocation money.

Ramirez spent two years with Houston, playing in 31 matches, 16 starts, and scoring eight goals and adding three assists. He made the move to Aberdeen in late June of 2021.

Over the past two seasons in Scottland, Ramirez has had success, taking the field 41 times for Aberdeen and scoring 10 goals.

Ramirez has two international appearances with the United State Men’s National Team, making his debut against Panama on Jan. 27, 2019, where he scored his only goal for his country.

Ramirez joins a Black & Gold side that already has an established forward in Cucho Hernandez. He will look to add depth along with second-year forward Jacen Russell-Rowe.

Columbus Crew’s 2022 roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Evan Bush, Eloy Room, Patrick Schulte, Brady Scott

Defenders (8): Milos Degenek, Mohamed Farsi, Jimmy Medranda, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Jake Morris, Will Sands, Josh Williams

Midfielders (9): Luis Diaz, Kevin Molino, Alex Matan, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Isaiah Parente, Yaw Yeboah, Sean Zawadzki, Lucas Zelarayan

Forwards (3): Cucho Hernandez, Christian Ramirez, Jacen Russell-Rowe