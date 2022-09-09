Massive Predictions: Crew at CF Montréal

The Columbus Crew is in their final month of matches with only 30 days until MLS Decision Day. The Crew’s final month begins with a tough matchup against CF Montréal. Back on Aug. 3, it was former Black & Gold forward Kei Kamara and Montréal coming out of a late storm delay to score two goals in a 2-1 victory at Lower.com Field. Now it’s time for the away leg of the Eastern Conference showdown and the Massive Report staff members have their ideas on how the night will go for Columbus.

Before those predictions are revealed, here’s how the group has done so far in 2022:

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 28 5 7 15 23 Collin Johnson 29 4 7 17 19 Brian Moracz 27 3 6 18 15 Caleb Denorme 29 1 10 18 13 Drew McDaniel 23 2 6 14 12 Nathan Townsend 23 1 8 14 11 Thomas Costello 29 1 6 21 10 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Ryan Schmitt 16 1 5 10 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 16 1 3 12 6 Adam Miller 23 0 6 17 6 Kyle Jackson 14 1 2 11 5 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 7 0 1 6 1

Now let’s see their Friday night predictions.

Adam Miller

The Crew travel to Montreal for a potential preview of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Montreal is one of the better teams in the East and has been very good at home this year.

This match should be an entertaining match similar to the one at Lower.com Field earlier this year. Montréal will take the lead in the first half before the Crew battle back and tie the match through Cucho Hernandez in the second half to take a point.

Columbus Crew 1 CF Montreal 1

Brian Moracz

The Crew managed to score only one goal in its two-match home stand against Inter Miami and the Chicago Fire. The offensive woes aren’t coming at the best time as the push for the playoffs is coming to a head and every point earned is worth its weight in gold.

Luckily for the Black & Gold, Montréal has allowed 45 goals this season, 14 more than Columbus. What that means is that the Crew should be able to score a goal Friday night in Quebec.

However, I think it will take at least two goals to get a result in Friday night’s match and I’m not sure Columbus has that in them. Crew lose in Montreal despite a goal scored by Cucho Hernandez.

CF Montreal 2 Columbus Crew 1

Caleb Denorme

Columbus needs to win on Friday, no excuses. With the gap between the Crew and the rest of the Eastern Conference closing, three points will be a minimum when the Black & Gold take on Montreal.

Montreal this season has been electric, sitting in second place in the East. While this game is a must-win, in classic Columbus fashion, the team will tie. Again, a point is better than none, but If the Crew really wants to be serious about getting into the MLS Cup playoffs, the team needs to start picking up wins fast.

Columbus Crew 1 CF Montreal 1

Drew McDaniel

The Columbus Crew travels north to take on CF Montreal. While Columbus has had good road form and only has lost once in the last 15 matches, the lone loss comes at the hands of Montreal and it will not be any different in Canada.

Kei Kamara will continue to get revenge on his former team, scoring another goal against the Crew. The Black & Gold will fight back getting one back but ultimately lose.

CF Montreal 3 Columbus Crew 1

Patrick Murphy

The Crew has had an impressive run of late when it comes to not losing games, but unfortunately, there haven’t been many wins in that 15-game stretch. Another tie last week against the Chicago Fire showed that Cucho Hernandez wasn’t the cure-all for this offense. This team isn’t exactly trending up as the season comes closer to the end and I think this match at CF Montreal will actually be a trend down as the Black & Gold take on a good team on their home field.

CF Montreal 2 Columbus Crew 1

Thomas Costello

CF Montréal represents Columbus’ toughest test for the rest of the season. Fortunately, the Crew hasn’t lost twice against the same team in 2022, and I don’t think it happens Friday either.

That’s not to say there won’t be goals for the home side. I’d be a fool to say the Crew has set pieces figured out, based on the season’s tough record on corners. Montréal’s Kei Kamara will score a headed goal putting the home side up early.

Columbus will battle back, with Cucho Hernández scoring a goal. I think that the Crew will then shock Montréal and Columbus’ own supporters by pulling out a late match-winning goal from midfielder Lucas Zelarayán.

Columbus Crew 2 CF Montreal 1

Make your predictions for tonight’s match up north. Reply in the comments below or on our Facebook or Twitter pages.