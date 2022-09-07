Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 25 roundup

Congratulation to the Week 25 winner of the Massive Report Fantasy League, ryannrtex! Ryannrtex put together a stellar 211-point performance, which helped the team to climb into second place in the Massive Report Fantasy League.

Here is how ryannrtex lined up for Week 25 of the MLS fantasy season:

The Week 25 winner was nearly perfect in its player selection as they received major contributions from the entire squad, which included the two largest overall point earners in Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) and Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution).

A captained Mukhtar scored five goals over two matches, as Nashville SC registered two huge wins against the Colorado Rapids and Austin FC. Petrović also had a massive week, keeping two clean sheets and registering nine saves as the New England Revolution earned four big points against the Chicago Fire and New York City FC.

Week 25 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) - 19 points Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union) - 18 points Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC) - 17 points Julián Carranza (Philadelphia Union) and Cristian Arango (LAFC) - tied with 16 points

Midfielders:

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) - 34 points (top overall performer) Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) - 18 points Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers), Martín Rodríguez (D.C. United) and Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo) - tied with 16 points

Defenders:

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew) - 23 points (top Crew performer) Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), DeJaun Jones (New England Revolution) and Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution) - tied with 21 points Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew) - 20 points

Goalkeepers:

Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution) - 24 points Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire) - 20 points William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids) - 17 points Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake) and Eloy Room (Columbus Crew) - tied with 16 points

Top overall performer

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) (34 points) - Mukhtar is the top fantasy performer for Week 25 and it honestly wasn’t even close. Mukhtar scored 10 more points than the next closest player and continued his late push to be named the MLS Most Valuable Player. Nashville now sits comfortably in fourth place in the Western Conference standings thanks to the German playmaker’s contributions.

Over two matches in Week 25, Mukhtar played 170 minutes (4 points), scored five goals (25 points), earned one clean sheet (1 point), picked up one yellow card (-1 point), made nine key passes (2 points), completed five crosses (1 point) and registered nine shots (2 points).

Top Crew performer

Steven Moreira (23 points) - Moreira followed up his last-minute equalizer at FC Cincinnati with two masterful performances against both Inter Miami and the Chicago Fire. And while the Crew scored only one goal over two matches, it was the contributions of Moreira and the rest of the Black & Gold defense that made Week 25 a success. Columbus earned four points and currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with six matches to play.

In Week 25, the French fullback played 180 minutes (4 points), registered one assist (3 points), earned two clean sheets (10 points), connected on 90 passes (2 points), made eight key passes (2 points), created one big chance (1 point) and cleared the ball six times (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

Cumulonimbus Crew - 2,718 points ryannrtex - 2,678 points Lucas Bombs - 2,663 points Bedal FC - 2,644 points Mackerel Farts FC - 2,630 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report Fantasy League at any point throughout the season by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.