How to Watch: Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

It all comes down to this. The Columbus Crew takes on the New York Red Bulls in the team’s final home match at Lower.com Field of the 2022 MLS regular season. After a disappointing end to their previous match against the Portland Timbers, where the Black & Gold gave up their 1-0 lead in the waning seconds of the match, the team’s hopes in clinching a postseason spot have become more scarce.

It is now going to be much more difficult for Columbus to make the postseason, something that seemed like a lock just a month or so ago.

In the reverse fixture between these two teams at Red Bull Arena early in the seasin, it was the Crew who stole points near the end of the game. Midfielder Darlington Nagbe found the equalizer late for the Black & Gold in that want. Now Columbus needs to find a way to get a win without star forward Cucho Hernandez.

Here is what you need to know to watch this match.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Cucho Hernandez (suspended), Jonathan Mensah (thigh) are ruled out.

New York Red Bulls: Zach Ryan (shoulder), Serge Ngoma (hamstring), Cam Harper (quad), Cristian Casseres Jr., (leg) and Dru Yearwood (suspended) are listed as out.

Fun Facts