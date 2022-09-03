How to Watch: Crew vs Chicago Fire

The Columbus Crew looks to close out a double game week with six points and continue to climb the Eastern Conference standings. After a gutsy 1-0 win against Inter Miami this past Wednesday, the Crew is now looking ahead to the team’s match against the Chicago Fire. The visitors played the New England Revolution to a 0-0 draw during the week, earning a valuable point on the road.

Chicago hopes to get a bit of revenge in this game on Saturday. In the reverse fixture earlier this year, the Fire had a first half 2-0 lead disappear due to a plethora of substitutes by the Black & Gold in the second half. Columbus winger Derrick Eteinne Jr. scored a brace off of the bench and forward Cucho Hernandez scored his first goal for the Crew on his debut to give the Black & Gold a 3-2 come from behind win.

Let’s take a look at what you need to know to tune in for this game.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, OH

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Lucas Zelarayan (R Thigh) is listed as questionable. Pedro Santos (R Thigh) is ruled out.

Chicago: Javier Casas Jr (R Leg), Rafael Czichos (L Knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (L Quad), Federico Navarro (L Quad) are listed as questionable. Gaston Gimenez (R Hamstring), Stanislav Ivanov (R Quad), Wyatt Omsberg (L Foot), Jairo Torres (L Leg) are ruled out.

Fun Facts