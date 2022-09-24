Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 27 roundup

Congratulations to both Bedal FC and NeatSoccerGame3, who each scored 146 points to be named co-winners for Week 27 of the Massive Report Fantasy League. Bedal FC’s performance vaulted the team into third place in the overall standings, while NeatSoccerGame3 improved to seventh overall.

Since Bedal FC holds the advantage in overall points, this team will receive this week’s fantasy spotlight. Here is how Bedal FC lined up for Week 27 of MLS Fantasy action:

The Week 27 co-winner received major contributions from their midfield, which proved to make all the difference. Both Carles Gil (New England Revolution) and Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire) registered 14 points on the week, combining for three goals between the two club centerpieces.

The star of the show, however, was midfielder Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), who due to his captain status scored 40 points for Bedal FC. Puig played two matches in Week 27, with his standout performance being a three-assist clinic put on in the Galaxy’s 4-1 win against the Colorado Rapids.

Week 27 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Moussa Djitté (Austin FC) - 23 points (top overall performer) Carlos Vela (LAFC) and Gonzalo Higuaín (Inter Miami) - tied with 21 points Corey Baird (Houston Dynamo) - 18 points Fafá Picault (Houston Dynamo) and Kei Kamara (CF Montreal) - tied with 17 points

Midfielders:

Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) - 20 points Gastón Brugman (LA Galaxy) - 18 points Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps) and Pedro Vite (Vancouver Whitecaps) - tied with 17 points Erik Thommy (Sporting Kansas City) - 16 points

Defenders:

Andrew Gutman (Atlanta United) and Luís Martins (Vancouver Whitecaps) - tied with 21 points Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United) and Alan Franco (Atlanta United) - tied with 18 points Ronald Hernández (Atlanta United) - 16 points

Goalkeepers:

Raúl Gudiño (Atlanta United) - 16 points Brad Stuver (Austin FC) - 14 points Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution) and Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC) - tied with 12 points Thomas Hasal (Vancouver Whitecaps), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), and Sebastian Breza (CF Montreal) - tied with 11 points

Top overall performer

Moussa Djitté (Austin FC) (23 points) - Austin FC got back on track in Week 27, taking four points from two matches to bounce back from a three-match losing streak. Djitté was the standout performer for the Verde and Black in Week 27, scoring a hat trick in only 32 minutes in Austin’s 3-0 win against Real Salt Lake and registering an assist in the club’s 1-1 draw at home to Nashville SC.

Over both matches in Week 27, Djitté played 119 minutes (3 points), scored three goals (15 points), registered one assist (3 points) and created two big chances (2 points).

Top Crew performer

Kevin Molino (14 points) - Molino started back-to-back games for the first time all season in Week 27 and made sure to make the best of his opportunity. The Trinidadian international was one of the lone bright spots in a week that saw the Columbus Crew drop points twice in the dying minutes of its two matches.

Molino contributed to both Columbus goals in Week 27, registering an assist (3 points) against Inter Miami and scoring the lone goal (5 points) at home against the Portland Timbers. In addition to the goal and assist, Molino played 162 minutes (4 points), helped to keep a clean sheet in his time on the field against Portland (1 point) and completed 78 passes (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

Cumulonimbus Crew - 2,948 points ryannrtex - 2,901 points Bedal FC - 2,894 points Lucas Bombs - 2,888 points Mackerel Farts FC - 2,858 points

There are only two fantasy weeks remaining in the 2022 season, but you are still able to sign up for the Massive Report Fantasy League by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.