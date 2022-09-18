Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Portland Timbers

The last three Columbus Crew matches haven’t gone well for the Black & Gold. After a 0-0 draw at home against a team near the bottom of the Eastern Conference in the Chicago Fire was a 2-0 lead over CF Montréal that ended 2-2 in a five-minute span in second half stoppage time, Then, Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat, again in the closing stages of the match, to Inter Miami CF. Columbus welcomes the Portland Timbers Sunday, hoping to win before the international break.

The Crew has had matches that have been difficult to predict, but the Massive Report staff has done just that all season. Before Sunday’s picks are shared, here’s how the group’s done so far this season:

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 30 5 7 17 23 Collin Johnson 30 4 7 18 19 Brian Moracz 29 3 6 20 15 Caleb Denorme 31 1 11 19 14 Drew McDaniel 25 2 6 16 12 Nathan Townsend 24 1 8 15 11 Thomas Costello 31 1 6 23 10 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Ryan Schmitt 16 1 5 10 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Adam Miller 25 0 7 18 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 16 1 3 12 6 Kyle Jackson 15 1 2 12 5 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 7 0 1 6 1

Here’s how our staff think Sunday’s match will go in the Black & Gold’s last game against a Western Conference side in the 2022 regular season.

Brian Moracz

I’m not going to lie to you, vibes are low. For the second match in a row, the Crew dropped points late in a match. Points, that if earned, would have all but sealed the Black & Gold’s position in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Columbus needs three points on Sunday and the visiting Portland Timbers will not make it easy. Portland is the current owner of a four-match win streak and still has plenty to play for as they jockey for position in the Western Conference.

Barring the Crew developing a killer instinct between Tuesday and Sunday, I expect this match to be similar to home matches of the past. Cucho Hernández scores one goal, and so does Portland. Columbus adds to their draw tally.

Columbus Crew 1 Portland Timbers 1

Caleb Denorme

Here’s where things will get interesting for the Crew going forward. Four games to go, clinging to the last playoff spot by a mere two points. Insert Portland, a team that sits in sixth place in the West that by no stretch is an easy task for Columbus.

From the way recent results have gone, I am saying that the Black & Gold will drop this game. I think Cucho Hernández will get his goal, but yet again the Crew will drop points. I am usually an optimist when it comes to Columbus bouncing back, but in the words of Luke Skywalker, “I have a very bad feeling about this.” The Crew lose 2-1.

Portland Timbers 2 Columbus Crew 1

Collin Johnson

The Crew are in desperate need of a win as they draw near the end of the 2022 season. With four matches to play, Columbus hold a two point lead over Miami and Atlanta, and a three point lead over New England. On the flip side, they are five points out of fourth and only one point back of fifth place Orlando. So, fate is absolutely in the Black & Gold’s hands with two home and two road matches to go.

The Crew were unlucky not to come away from Miami with a point but continued their (mostly) solid run of form in that loss. They’ll have to keep up the pressure against a visiting Portland side who are playing for their own playoff position. This is the stretch where you need Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán to shine, and they’ll do just that teamed up with the return of Pedro Santos.

Moving Santos to the wing could go a long way to adding some creativity on the wings and that’s just what will happen on Sunday.

Columbus Crew 2 Portland Timbers 1

Drew McDaniel

Columbus Crew will come out motivated to prove themselves against a hot Portland team. Also Caleb Porter will look to get the better of his former side. Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán will lead the way as Columbus defeats Portland in an entertaining game of soccer.

Columbus Crew 3 Portland Timbers 2

Kyle Jackson

As I mentioned in the Massive Report podcast earlier this week, Portland has struggled in road fixtures despite their run of good form recently. An early kick-off will be a helpful advantage for the Crew as the Timbers won’t be well adjusted to the eastern time zone. Cucho Hernández will be a menace with two goals while Aidan Morris will nab his first Crew goal in the victory.

Columbus Crew 3 Portland Timbers 1

Patrick Murphy

I don’t feel good about this game at all. I think this team is struggling to get much going offensively and is giving up goals at inopportune times that’s not a recipe for success

With that said, this team needs to be desperate and despite a good run of form, the Timbers aren’t great on the road. Caleb Porter needs the win against his former team, so I’ll give The benefit of the doubt.

Columbus Crew 2 Portland Timbers 1

Ryan Schmitt

Columbus has been a solid team up until the 80th minute where a goal is often times given up. This game, like many for the Crew, will end in a tie. 1-1 final score.

Columbus Crew 1 Portland Timbers 1

Thomas Costello

Predicting matches this season hasn’t been easy. On one hand, the Crew are a team with great players and have shown flashes of their strength. On the other, the number of disappointing results are stacking up.

With the international break looming, I don’t think Columbus takes care of business at home. Portland’s counter attacking play will go up against the likely pairing of Miloš Degenek and Josh Williams, with captain Jonathan Mensah out. Portland will exploit the dues that hasn’t played too much together and score twice.

Columbus will fight back, with Cucho Hernández scoring his 10th in black and gold, but it won’t be enough.

Portland Timbers 2 Columbus Crew 1

Tyler Fisher

I haven’t jumped on this in a while, mainly due to work, but since this is my last home match for the season I figured why not.

Columbus is back at home for their second to last home match, against head coach Caleb Porter’s old team. I’ve seen multiple Timbers games, and let me just say, this isn’t gonna be easy. With Dairon Asprilla, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco and many other offensive weapons Portland coach Gio Savarese has to play with, this game could be a nightmare if you give any of those guys space.

Columbus has three games after this if they want to make it to the postseason, and it’s a tough road. With dropping points recently, and the Timbers picking up points, it all comes down to who can battle more.

I don’t have hope, but I do love to be proven wrong.

Portland Timbers 3 Columbus Crew 1

