How to Watch: Crew vs. Portland Timbers

A disappointing week by the Columbus Crew must now be put in the rear-view mirror, as the Black & Gold look to continue their push to the postseason. This starts with the Portland Timbers coming to town for a Sunday matinee game at Lower.com Field. With a draw against CF Montreal last weekend and another late result dropped against Inter Miami on Tuesday, head coach Caleb Porter will now see what Columbus can do in the final four games of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season.

For head coach Giovanni Savarese and the visiting Timbers, the recent results have gone well. Portland looks to continue to climb up the Western Conference table, currently sitting one point out of a home-field advantage spot. Coming into this matchup after a 1-0 win against Minnesota United, the Timbers hope to keep the momentum high. However, the Crew is looking to get a must-win result at home.

Here is what you need to know to tune into this match.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Jonathan Mensah (Hamstring) is ruled out.

Portland: Blake Bodily (R Hamstring), Felipe Mora (L Knee) are listed as questionable. Hunter Sulte (Head) is listed as out.