Massive Predictions: Crew at Inter Miami

The Columbus Crew is on the doorstep of the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs. With five matches remaining in the regular season, the Black & Gold are above the playoff line, but are close in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. In a rare Tuesday match, Columbus hopes to create some space on the road against Inter Miami.

Head coach Caleb Porter and the Crew have only lost once in their past 17, but 10 have been draws. The Massive Report staff dives into whether this team can add another win to that tally in the latest edition of Massive Predictions.

Here’s how the group has chosen to date in 2022:

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 29 5 7 16 23 Collin Johnson 29 4 7 17 19 Brian Moracz 28 3 6 19 15 Caleb Denorme 30 1 11 18 14 Drew McDaniel 24 2 6 15 12 Nathan Townsend 23 1 8 14 11 Thomas Costello 30 1 6 22 10 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Ryan Schmitt 16 1 5 10 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Adam Miller 24 0 7 17 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 16 1 3 12 6 Kyle Jackson 14 1 2 11 5 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 7 0 1 6 1

Now here are Tuesday’s predictions:

Adam Miller

The biggest game of the year is here for the Black & Gold. After an incredibly disappointing end to the match in Montreal on Friday, the Crew faces Inter Miami in Miami in a match with huge playoff implications. Back-to-back road matches in five days is a tough task for the Crew, but I expect them to be up to the task in this one.

The Crew dominated Miami when they met in Columbus and I expect them to do so again on Tuesday. The first half will end scoreless but the Crew will be firmly in control. Forward Cucho Hernandez will open the scoring midway through the second half before winger Yaw Yeboah scores his first goal for the Black & Gold to cap off the win.

Columbus Crew 2 Inter Miami 0

Brian Moracz

For the second time this season, the Crew dropped points to CF Montreal after leading the match in the 87th minute. The first time it happened, Columbus bounced back well, winning a 3-2 barn burner against New York City FC. Now this second time, I am choosing to believe that history will repeat itself.

The Black & Gold will use the result in Montreal to fuel themselves against Inter Miami and come out with their hair on fire. The added fuel, on top of Miami’s desperate need for three points, will make for an open game with plenty of goals. The Crew wins another barn burner, with two goals from Cucho Hernandez and a surprise strike from Darlington Nagbe.

Columbus Crew 3 Inter Miami 2

Caleb Denorme

Yet another tie for Columbus after blowing a two-goal lead in Montreal on Friday, but the Black & Gold have to move on quickly for a game on Tuesday against Miami. I am an optimist, so I’m going to say the Crew win this game.

I think the squad will be fed up after the collapse in Canada, although missing winger Luis Diaz will be a rough loss for Columbus. No matter, the Crew get the job done and keep pushing toward a playoff spot.

Columbus Crew 1 Inter Miami 0

Collin Johnson

It’s easy to be frustrated by the Crew’s blown lead in Montreal, but there are plenty of positive takeaways that suggest the team is heading in the right direction as (well, if) they move toward the playoffs. Before the Luis Diaz red card, Columbus was clearly the better team against one of the best home sides in all of MLS. Fullback Will Sands continued to make the case that he should continue to get regular time at left back, potentially letting Pedro Santos move back to his preferred left wing position. Still, the dropped points are heart-breaking and playoff-threatening.

Miami should be closer to full strength than the last time they kicked off against the Black & Gold but the Crew should still be able to get a result in Ft. Lauderdale. Columbus will have to make do without Diaz’s pace and a relatively short turnaround but it’s crunch time and the team needs a result if it hopes to see the playoffs. Cucho Hernandez will find his scoring touch again (twice) and will send the Black & Gold back to Columbus as winners.

Columbus Crew 3 Inter Miami 1

Drew McDaniel

I was pessimistic about the Crew’s road trip to Montreal and was pleasantly surprised for almost all of the game. After another late-game collapse, it would be easy to foresee a loss on short rest and having to travel over 1,500 miles. But the Crew has still only lost in the team’s last 17 games and the smart bet is another draw. The Black & Gold need Cucho Hernandez to get going on the score sheet again and he will open the scoring. Gonzalo Higuain will bang in a free kick while the teams play a lackluster second half.

Columbus Crew 1 Inter Miami 1

Kyle Jackson

The Crew set a new club record on Friday night with the team’s 14th draw of the season, the most the team has ever had in a single season. With the way the last few games have gone, I don’t see why they wouldn’t do the same in Miami on Tuesday night, especially with Luis Diaz out of the picture.

Columbus Crew 1 Inter Miami 1

Nathan Townsend

After a frustrating final eight minutes on Friday, this team should be hungry to compete against a wilting Inter Miami team. A loss here puts the Crew's playoff chances in real jeopardy and the team has to play with intensity knowing the stakes. I’ll go with a Cucho Hernandez to get a brace and Derrick Etienne Jr. to return to the score sheet.

Columbus Crew 3 Inter Miami 1

Patrick Murphy

It all seemed to be going in the right direction on Friday night and I was ready to eat crow for my prediction. And then Luis Diaz lost his mind and got a red card and once again the Crew couldn’t hold on to a lead. There are two ways the Black & Gold could handle this, either using it as fuel to motivate the team on Tuesday night at Inter Miami, or wilting and letting another disappointment be one too many.

I don’t think this Columbus side will just give up on the season, but I don’t get a sense that this is a confident group right now. Miami hasn’t played well of late either, so this one could be headed for another draw. And that’s me being optimistic for a team on short rest and playing two straight away games.

Columbus Crew 1 Inter Miami 1

Thomas Costello

The Crew beat this Miami side recently but faced a team missing dynamic attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo. It's hard to see the Black & Gold midfield taking Pozuelo out of the match.

Porter’s side will get a rare first half goal, having not scored one in five matches. Cucho Hernández will break his little mini drought of no goals in four with a great individual effort. Miami will fight back and Gonzalo Higuain will finally get the best of the Crew center backs after being stifled in Columbus on Aug. 31.

Columbus Crew 1 Inter Miami 1

