How to Watch: Crew at Inter Miami

The Columbus Crew is on the road again following the disappointing 2-2 draw away at CF Montreal this past Friday. Although the Crew was hanging on to a 2-0 lead, it was deja vu for the Black & Gold as the home side was able to equalize late in stoppage time. With that point, Columbus has now lost just one match in the last 16 games played but only has six wins in that stretch.

Inter Miami come into this match after their own disappointment, a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire. Gonzalo Higuain converted the consolation penalty kick for Miami, as the team left the Windy City with no points and now sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

The last time these two teams met, not long ago, it was Luis Diaz who was the difference maker, scoring the only goal in the second half to give the Crew all three points at Lower.com Field. the Black & Gold will need more magic to happen to pull the double and have to do it without Diaz, who is suspended after getting sent off in Columbus’ match against Montreal on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at what you need to do to watch this rare Tuesday night match for the Crew

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: DRV PNK Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Pedro Santos (R Thigh) is ruled out. Luis Diaz is suspended.

Inter Miami: Will update when more information becomes available.