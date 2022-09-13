Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 26 roundup

Congratulations to Avenue B FC, the winner of Week 26 of the Massive Report Fantasy League season! Avenue B FC, to its advantage, relied heavily on FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union players to propel itself into first place and ultimately surpass the second-place finisher by five points.

Here is how Avenue B FC lined up in Week 26:

The Week 26 winnner received its two biggest contributions from Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) and Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union). A captained Acosta earned 34 points for Avenue B FC, despite only playing in one of Cincinnati’s two matches in Week 26. In Cincinnati’s 6-0 stomping of the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, Acosta contributed to three goals, scoring one and assisting on two others.

Wagner helped the Union continue its push for the Supporters’ Shield, registering his 13th and 14th assists of the season from the left back position. Philadelphia beat Orlando City SC 5-1, making sure to take advantage of Orlando’s U.S. Open Cup championship hangover.

Week 26 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Brenner (FC Cincinnati) - 22 points (top overall performer) Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) and Jhon Durán (Chicago Fire) - tied with 13 points Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders) - 12 points Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union) - 10 points

Midfielders:

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) - 17 points Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) and Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids) - tied with 14 points Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union) and Maxi Moralez (New York City FC) - tied with 13 points

Defenders:

Juan José Sánchez Purata (Atlanta United) - 21 points Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) - 15 points Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders) - 12 points Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Seattle Sounders), Nick Hagglund (FC Cincinnati) and Ben Sweat (Sporting Kansas City) - tied with 11 points

Goalkeepers:

Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati) - 14 points David Ochoa (D.C. United), Joe Willis (Nashville SC) and John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City) - tied with 10 points Zac MacMath (Real Salt Lake), Steve Clark (Houston Dynamo) and Quentin Westberg (Toronto FC) - tied with 9 points

Top overall performer

Brenner (FC Cincinnati) (22 points) - Brenner’s Week 26 was a tale of two matches. In Cincinnati’s first match of the week against New York City FC, the Brazilian forward scored only one fantasy point, earning the point for playing 45 minutes in the match. In his second match of the week against the San Jose Earthquakes, Brenner feasted, much like the rest of his Cincinnati teammates, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Over two matches in Week 26, Brenner played 135 minutes (3 points), scored three goals (15 points), tallied one assist (3 points), picked up one yellow card (-1 point), completed 48 passes (1 point) and registered five shots (1 point).

Top Crew performer

Jonathan Mensah (10 points) - In its lone match in Week 26, the Crew disappointingly drew CF Montreal 2-2 on the road. Normally, a draw in Montreal would not be considered a disappointment, but when the Black & Gold enter the 88th minute of the match up two goals to ultimately walk away with one point, its hard to view the result as anything else but a disappointment.

However, a bright spot from Friday evening was the performance of club captain Jonathan Mensah. Mensah played well on both sides of the ball and scored a beautiful header midway through the second half. Overall, the Ghanaian international played 90 minutes (2 points), scored one goal (6 points), had 11 clearances (2 points), recovered nine balls (1 point) and the team conceded two goals (-1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

Cumulonimbus Crew - 2,821 points ryannrtex - 2,760 points Lucas Bombs - 2,752 points Bedal FC - 2,748 points Mackerel Farts FC - 2,722 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report Fantasy League at any point throughout the season by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.