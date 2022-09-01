Gallery: Crew pick up a much-needed win vs. Inter Miami

The Columbus Crew captured a much-needed 1-0 victory against Inter Miami on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field. Despite being tied 0-0 at the intermission the Black & Gold emerged from the locker room with a nose for goal and understanding the importance of a win toward their aspirations of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs.

Crew winger Luis Diaz had multiple scoring opportunities throughout the evening and converted in the 64th minute, giving the hosts the much-needed breakthrough. Stellar defense from Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moriera,and Eloy Room helped lock down the Black & Gold victory to give the hosts their first win since a 3-2 triumph against New York City FC on Aug. 6.

Columbus has a quick turnaround as the team welcomes rivals Chicago Fire to Central Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Crew looks to capture a season sweep against the Fire after the Black & Gold claimed a 3-2 win on the road in the Windy City on July 9.

Below is Massive Report’s photo gallery of the best moments from the match against Miami.