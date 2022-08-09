Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 21 roundup

Congratulations to Quakes93, the Week 21 winners in the Massive Report Fantasy League. Quakes93’s 177-point performance was enough to take home weekly honors, and also vault the team into third place in the overall standings.

Here is how Quakes93 lined up in Week 21:

Quakes93 made nearly perfect player selections in Week 21, selecting the top two point earners in Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC). A captained Mukhtar put up 48 points for the Week 21 winners, scoring one goal and registering two assists in the process. Zelarayán, who is spotlighted below, scored three goals and registered one assist this week.

Week 21 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Diego Rubio (Colorado Rapids) - 22 points Gyasi Zardes (Colorado Rapids) - 20 points Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC) - 18 points Cristian Arango (LAFC) - 16 points Romell Quioto (CF Montreal), Dániel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City) and Teal Bunbury (Nashville SC) - tied with 14 points

Midfielders:

Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew) - 25 points (top overall performer and top Crew performer) Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) - 24 points Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders) and Bryan Acosta (Colorado Rapids) - tied with 15 points

Defenders:

Henry Kessler (New England Revolution) - 15 points Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal) and Anton Walkes (Charlotte FC) - tied with 14 points Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids) and Christopher McVey (Inter Miami) - tied with 13 points

Goalkeepers:

Maarten Paes (FC Dallas) and Drake Callender (Inter Miami) - tied with 12 points Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC), Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders) and Rafael Romo (D.C. United) - tied with 11 points

Top overall performer/Top Crew performer

Lucas Zelarayán (25 points) - It’s a beautiful time, as the top overall performer for Week 21 is also a member of the Crew. Zelarayán takes home the honors in what was a whirlwind of a week for the Black & Gold. On Wednesday, despite a goal from Zelarayán, Columbus lost late in dramatic fashion to CF Montreal. The Crew then had a quick turnaround at home against New York City FC, and the Armenian international rose to the occasion and put in his best performance of the 2022 season to save the Black & Gold from dropping back-to-back games at home.

Over two matches, Zelarayán played 163 minutes (4 points), scored three goals (15 points), registered one assist (3 points), helped to hold Montreal scoreless in the time he was on the pitch (1 point) and took nine shots (2 points).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

Cumulonimbus Crew - 2,193 points Bedal FC - 2,150 points Quakes93 - 2,147 points TheLads FC - 2,145 points ryannrtex - 2,125 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.