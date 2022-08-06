Massive Predictions: Crew vs. New York City FC

It’s easy to get caught up in a good run of form when predicting how the Columbus Crew will play each game. After all, a nine-match unbeaten run isn’t something to ignore. Wednesday, Massive Report predicted a sweep of Crew victories, only to, like the team itself, come up short. Now, the stakes and the competition grows, as New York City FC enters Ohio’s capital city for a game against the Black & Gold.

While New York City has lost Valentin Castellanos to a loan to Spain, this hasn’t slowed the 2021 MLS Cup champions down, as a side currently on a seven-match unbeaten run. It creates a difficult task for the Massive Report staff in how the match will play out.

Here’s how the group has done so far heading into Saturday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 23 4 7 12 19 Collin Johnson 22 4 4 14 16 Brian Moracz 23 3 6 14 15 Caleb Denorme 22 1 9 13 12 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Nathan Townsend 19 1 6 12 9 Ryan Schmitt 15 1 5 9 8 Drew McDaniel 18 1 5 12 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 15 1 3 11 6 Thomas Costello 23 0 6 17 6 Adam Miller 19 0 5 14 5 Kyle Jackson 14 1 2 11 5 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

Now onto this week’s picks.

Brian Moracz

It’s hard to have a more deflating loss than Wednesday night’s implosion against CF Montreal. However, despite the tragic loss, the Crew still sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a game in hand on all teams around the MLS Cup playoff line. The Black & Gold will have to do their best to forget Wednesday and rise to the occasion as they welcome New York City FC to Lower.Com Field.

NYCFC currently sits second in the East and has the depth that allows them to sell Valentin Castellanos and not skip a beat. Wednesday left a bad taste in my mouth so I’m going to be a bit negative. How else am I supposed to feel when the Crew play sat home? Columbus loses with the lone Crew goal coming from Cucho Hernandez.

New York City FC 2 Columbus Crew 1

Caleb Denorme

After a complete collapse at home on Wednesday, a win is a must for the Crew coming up against New York City FC. The Black & Gold need to prove to the supporters that the last game was a fluke, and they can be contenders this season. I think the game will end in a draw with goals coming from Lucas Zelarayan and Maxi Moralez.

Columbus Crew 1 New York City FC 1

Collin Johnson

In the 80th minute of Wednesday’s match, I would have predicted the Crew to see out a tough win and then give New York City FC a great match on Saturday. But with an epic collapse, it’s hard to feel good about the team’s mentality, even on the back of a long unbeaten streak.

New York City no longer has the scoring talents of Valentin Castellanos, but the team is still a nearly complete side and the defending MLS Cup champions. For Columbus to grab a win, the Crew will have to put Wednesday in the rearview mirror and take the game to NYCFC. Match-controlling performances have been few and far between for the Black & Gold this year, but they’ll definitely need one if they want to keep their spot in the standings.

Columbus Crew 1 New York City FC 0

Devin Weisbarth

Columbus played decent in the first half against Montreal. Then, before the weather delay, and after the weather delay, it was all the visitors. The Crew had the team’s chances to put the game to bed but didn’t take them.

Saturday, with the defending MLS Cup champions coming to town, the Black & Gold are in a near must-win scenario. New York City FC did not play midweek, whereas the Crew did, so you’d think NYCFC has the upper hand. That, and Columbus has been subpar, at best, since the team moved into the Lower.com Field. With virtually everyone healthy, Columbus needs all three points but doesn’t get them.

Columbus Crew 1 New York City FC 1

Nathan Townsend

Why does it feel like the Crew really needs to get this win? After a frustrating loss to CF Montreal that broke the nine-game unbeaten stretch, this game feels crucial to dictating how the rest of the season turns out. I have to go with the Black & Gold and I still feel like Luis Diaz is due a goal and will get one against the Cityzens.

Columbus Crew 2 New York City FC 1

Patrick Murphy

It’s pretty simple for the Crew. You want to put the last game’s disappointment out of players’, coaches’ and fans’ minds? Win at home against the defending MLS Cup champions. Fortunately, the Black & Gold have that opportunity on Saturday night.

This is an important game for Columbus. While there’s still plenty of the MLS season left, a loss here after giving up the two late goals on Wednesday could derail all the positive momentum the Crew created with the nine-game unbeaten run.

I’ve wanted to predict a Black & Gold defeat the last two games and have convinced myself against at the last minute. For this one, I’m going with my gut, which inevitably means Cucho Hernandez will return to scoring form and Columbus will win.

New York City FC 2 Columbus Crew 1

Thomas Costello

The Wednesday loss to Montréal wasn’t great, but looking at Columbus’ form at home, and against top teams, it isn’t surprising. New York City FC comes in with a strong defense and it’ll be on display.

Columbus will have chances, mainly through Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán, but it’s those around the two Designated Players that won’t find their chances. There will be a shot off the post for the Crew, at least.

New York will score a lone goal and hold out for a shutout away victory.

New York City FC 1 Columbus Crew 0

Are you more optimistic about the result? Share your prediction in the comments below, or on the Massive Report Twitter or Facebook pages.