How to Watch: Crew vs New York City FC

“It’s a cruel result. As cruel as a result I’ve ever been a part of.” Those were words by Caleb Porter after the Columbus Crew’s defeat suffered against the CF Montreal this past Wednesday. The Black & Gold let a 1-0 lead slip away to fall 2-1 to the visitors to Lower.com Field.

Columbus must now put that game in the rearview mirror. The Crew prepares to host the reigning MLS Cup champions, New York City FC on Saturday. And the Black & Gold need a big bounce-back performance

In the last meeting between the two clubs, the Pigeons defeated Columbus 2-0 at Yankee Stadium in May. However, this time around could be different. NYCFC will be without Valentin Castellanos, who has gone on loan to Girona in Spain, while the Crew’s new Designated Player Cucho Hernandez will get his first taste of the defending champions.

New York City comes into this matchup after a week off of preparation. Fresh legs for the Pigeons will work in their favor as they try to deplete a fatigued Black & Gold side.

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Josh Williams (Illness) is listed as questionable.

New York City FC: Maxime Chanot (Lower body), Anton Tinnerholm (Lower body) and Maxi Moralez (Lower body) are listed as questionable. Keaton Parks (Calf) is ruled out.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Fun Facts