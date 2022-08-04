Filed under: GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal By Sam.Fahmi@Studio79 Aug 4, 2022, 7:59pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email It was fun........... until it wasn’t. The Columbus Crew’s 9 game winning streak comes to a SCREECHING halt as they fall, at home, to CF Montreal on an injury time goal. Grid View More From Massive Report Crew tactical review: Questionable changes squander three points What We Learned: Crew vs. CF Montreal Crew lose in final minutes 2-1 to CF Montréal Massive Predictions: Crew vs. CF Montréal Predicted XI: CF Montreal How to Watch: Crew vs CF Montreal Loading comments...
Loading comments...