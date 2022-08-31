Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Inter Miami

For weeks, the Columbus Crew has had the advantage of a game in hand on the rest of the Eastern Conference. Wednesday, one of those matches will be played, as the Black & Gold take part in their second of three matches in the span of seven days when Inter Miami comes to Lower.com Field.

To stay in the MLS Cup playoff race, Columbus can’t afford to lose any more points at home. The Crew’s has lost just one game in the team’s last 14 and has eight draws. Is Wednesday the night Lower.com Field starts having a homefield advantage?

Before predictions on that outcome, here’s how the Massive Report staff has predicted matches so far in 2022:

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 27 5 7 15 22 Collin Johnson 27 4 6 16 18 Brian Moracz 27 3 6 18 15 Caleb Denorme 27 1 9 17 12 Drew McDaniel 21 2 5 13 11 Nathan Townsend 21 1 7 13 10 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Thomas Costello 27 1 6 20 9 Ryan Schmitt 16 1 5 10 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 16 1 3 12 6 Adam Miller 21 0 5 16 5 Kyle Jackson 14 1 2 11 5 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

Now let’s see what the staff thinks about a deceptive match against Inter Miami CF.

Adam Miller

The Crew has entered the must-win portion of the 2022 calendar. With only eight matches left and four of them at home, the Crew needs to take maximum points from this stretch of the season.

Miami presents a great opportunity to do so as they will travel a long distance for a mid-week match without several key players. I fully expect the Crew to take all three points in this matchup, but it won’t be drama free.

The Crew will take the lead in the first half thanks to Lucas Zelarayan before giving up a goal shortly after halftime. The match will go back and forth before Cucho Hernandez grabs the winner late in the second half giving Columbus all three points.

Columbus Crew 2 Inter Miami 1

Caleb Denorme

For the past few weeks, I have predicted Crew wins because I mostly thought that finally, they would get over the hump of tying every team they faced, but again they tied on Saturday.

No matter, because I will again predict a Crew win in this match. I think all Columbus fans want to believe that the Black & Gold can make a playoff push and go deep into the postseason, but now it’s crunch time.

This game is pivotal in how the rest of Columbus’ season goes, and I prefer to be an optimist. Cucho Hernandez will score,and Derrick Etienne Jr. will add the other and the Black & Gold will finally walk away with all three points.

Columbus Crew 2 Inter Miami 1

Collin Johnson

The Crew somehow squeaked out a Hell is Real Derby draw on the road after a second straight subpar performance. Now they’re back in Columbus to take on an Inter Miami side that will be without Alejandro Pozuelo and potentially missing both Gonzalo Higuain and Deandre Yedlin.

With two straight home games, the Black & Gold have a can’t-miss chance to grab six valuable points, a chance they can’t afford to pass up. They’ll have to move quickly against Miami so it will be crucial to have Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan in top form.

Columbus Crew 2 Inter Miami 0

Drew McDaniel

With midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo seeing red last week and dropping a lead at home to the New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami will not have high morale or confidence. The Columbus Crew should comfortably win this match off of Cucho Hernandez’s foot.

Columbus Crew 2 Inter Miami 0

Nathan Townsend

The Crew has struggled recently at home and Lower.com Field hasn’t been the fortress the team expected it to be after their move last year. That being said, Inter Miami seems to be on a downward trend and is likely without Alejandro Pozeulo and Gonzalo Higuain.

This feels like the Crew's chance to get a comfortable win and I think Cucho Hernandez gets a brace and Luis Diaz gets his first goal since the opener.

Columbus Crew 3 Inter Miami 0

Patrick Murphy

This is a huge week for the Crew with two home games that really should result in six points. But we all know it hasn’t been that simple for the Black & Gold this year. I really don’t like the recent trend for Columbus, even with just one loss in 14 matches. Saturday was not a good performance, despite the jubilation of the last-second result against the rivals.

But given the players that are likely out for Inter Miami, it’s hard for me to see the Crew not walking away with all three points. I think the return of Artur will help this midfield, after arguably the worst performance of Aidan Morris’ career. I would get Derrick Etienne Jr. back in there and hope he plays with confidence after his clearly onside goal on Saturday.

Columbus Crew 2 Inter Miami 0

Thomas Costello

Coming off my first correct result and score prediction of the season, I’m feeling confident. Wednesday night will see the Crew finally flip the switch. Although the lineup will look different with the match congestion, the Black & Gold will handle business against Miami.

Forward Cucho Hernández will score his ninth goal in 11 matches and Artur will bounce back from a tough match against Atlanta United to put a goal away himself. Midfielder Lucas Zelarayán will assist on both.

Miami enters Columbus likely looking for a snatch and grab road point, but the Black & Gold have the creativity and players to break through. Miami won’t get on the board.

Columbus Crew 2 Inter Miami 0

Join the prediction fun too. Share what you think happens Wednesday in the comments below or on our Facebook or Twitter pages, or go for all three.