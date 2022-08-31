How to Watch: Crew vs. Inter Miami

A double-game week for the Columbus Crew is on the horizon. After the Crew was able to save a point late in second half stoppage time away at Hell is Real rivals FC Cincinnati, the Black & Gold host both Inter Miami and the Chicago Fire this week. With Steven Moreira equalizing on essentially the last kick of the game, Columbus still sit in an MLS Cup playoff position, just one point ahead of their in-state rivals.

The Crew has a chance to pull further away from the pack below the playoff line with the game against Inter Miami on Wednesday night. The visitors will be short-handed (more on that below) coming into Lower.com Field, so this is a key opportunity for the Black & Gold to get three points at home.

Both teams are looking to hang on to their postseason spots, if not inch closer to potentially hosting a playoff match. This game will be crucial for both if the hopes for a postseason berth is the first step of a successful season.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Pedro Santos (R Thigh) is ruled out.

Inter Miami: Alejandro Pozuelo will miss this match after receiving a red card in the previous matchup against the New York Red Bulls. Ian Fray (Knee), Robbie Robinson (Hamstring), Leonardo Campana (Quad) and Brek Shea (Hamstring) are ruled out. Corentin Jean (Adductor), DeAndre Yedlin (Quad) and Gonzalo Higuain (Foot) are listed as questionable.