Massive Predictions: Crew vs. CF Montréal

Wednesday, the Columbus Crew returned from an impromptu break from soccer, having not played a full match since July 23. After the storm-induced postponement against Charlotte FC on Saturday, the Black & Gold welcome the third place team in the Eastern Conference, CF Montréal, to Lower.com Field.

The match is the first of two in four days, both against top three teams in the conference. Head coach Caleb Porter made it clear that both of these matches are important for Columbus’ goals of a top-four Eastern Conference finish.

Before getting to the Massive Report’s staff’s predictions, here’s how the group has done so far in 2022.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 22 4 7 11 19 Collin Johnson 21 4 4 13 16 Brian Moracz 22 3 6 13 15 Caleb Denorme 21 1 9 12 12 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Nathan Townsend 18 1 6 11 9 Ryan Schmitt 15 1 5 9 8 Drew McDaniel 17 1 5 11 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 15 1 3 11 6 Thomas Costello 22 0 6 16 6 Adam Miller 18 0 5 13 5 Kyle Jackson 13 1 2 10 5 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

Now let’s see how the group feels about a midweek clash against the Canadian opponent.

Adam Miller

The Black & Gold return to action with a big match against Montreal this Wednesday. This presents a big chance for the Crew to continue to climb the table against another Eastern Conference side in the MLS Cup playoff mix.

The Crew looked pretty good in the team’s 16 minutes of action against Charlotte on Saturday and I expect that to continue in this one. Although the match will be played at a much slower pace, I expect the Black & Gold to control the match and eventually take a victory after a second half goal from Lucas Zelarayan.

Columbus Crew 1 CF Montreal 0

Brian Moracz

Following a postponement in Charlotte over the weekend, the Crew comes into Wednesday’s match against CF Montreal unexpectedly rested, having not played since July 23 against the New England Revolution. Montreal has not been so lucky, as Wednesday’s match will be the team’s second in five days. At this point in the season, I think the extra rest makes all the difference, and the Crew catches Montreal sleeping.

Having gone all the way to Charlotte only to have a match canceled, I’m sure the Black & Gold players are chomping at the bit to play someone other than themselves. Expect the Crew offense to come out firing, with goals from both Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan.

Columbus Crew 2 CF Montreal 0

Caleb Denorme

Columbus recovers from an exhausting weekend in Charlotte at home on Wednesday hoping to gain three points. I think they will accomplish just that, winning on a goal from the magician Lucas Zelarayan.

Columbus Crew 1 CF Montreal 0

Collin Johnson

After a pseudo break, the Crew is back at Lower.com Field to take on a CF Montreal side that sits just six points ahead in the standings. The Black & Gold will be frustrated by their postponed match against Charlotte FC, but the extra rest should help alleviate a crowded fixture schedule.

Columbus has struggled to grab the full three points at home and this match against a Montreal team ahead in the standings is an opportunity to set the home record back on the right track.

Columbus Crew 2 CF Montreal 0

Drew McDaniel

Crew fans will be celebrating the rain. Well, they’ll be singing about the rains down in Africa postmatch after a victory. As is custom for former Crew strikers, Kei Kamara will find a way to get on the scoreboard against Columbus but Lucas Zelarayan and Cucho Hernandez will continue to impress as the Crew works its way up the Eastern Conference standings.

Columbus Crew 2 CF Montreal 1

Kyle Jackson

The Crew has only lost once to Montreal at home in the last five meetings between the two sides. It was the Gyasi Zardes show in the last meeting at home where the United State Men’s National Team striker scored a brace in a 2-1 win. Well, there’s a new show in town starring Cucho Hernandez where I think he’ll be the one scoring the brace to earn a win on Wednesday night.

Columbus Crew 2 CF Montreal 1

Nathan Townsend

The best part of Saturday’s rain postponement is that I wasn’t wrong about my prediction! While we’ll have to see if my last prediction ends up being true, this one certainly will be. Montreal comes into the game sitting third in the Eastern Conference and has been a strong team all season long.

The Crew though is the hottest team in the league and with the Black & Gold at home, I’ll take them in a narrow victory. I’ll go with the obvious choice in Cucho Hernandez to score one of the goals, but I’ve got Josh Williams scoring the other off a corner.

Columbus Crew 2 CF Montreal 1

Patrick Murphy

What a weird Saturday night. You all know what happened, so I won’t go into it. While the Crew players’ bodies will be fresher than they would have been if they had played the game at Charlotte FC, there are a couple of ways they can handle that mentally. Caleb Porter thinks his players will be fired up for this match, especially since it’s against a CF Montreal team that sits higher up in the standings.

Porter is probably right, but will this be enough to break through what will likely be another bunkering road side at Lower.com Field? My answer is yes because the Black & Gold score early, opening Montreal up.

Columbus Crew 2 CF Montreal 0

Thomas Costello

Montréal is the third-place team in the conference, but the team has also given up 36 goals. Wednesday’s match brings goals to Lower.com Field. It’ll be a battle between a strong Crew defense and a stout Montréal offense.

Columbus winger Luis Díaz scores in the first half, opening the game up a bit more with Montréal likely sitting a little further back than normal, considering the team is away from home. The visitors tie the match early in the second half before Lucas Zelarayán and Cucho Hernández each score in a home victory.

Columbus Crew 3 CF Montréal 1

Massive Report wants to see your predictions too. Comment on this post or let us know on Facebook or Twitter before Columbus welcomes Montréal to the capital city on Wednesday night.