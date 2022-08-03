How to Watch: Crew vs CF Montreal

With only 16 minutes played in the match over the weekend against Charlotte FC, the Columbus Crew focuses the attention of the team on a double game week with a Wednesday matchup against CF Montreal. This is the first matchup of the year between the two Eastern Conference rivals.
Montreal, who come into this match following a 0-0 draw against New York City FC, looks to strengthen the team’s position in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings. The team surprisingly sits in third place after a strong first half of the year. The Crew wants to continue the team’s climb up the East table from sixth place and extend its unbeaten streak.
The Black & Gold lead the all-time series between the two teams with a 12-9-4 record. Columbus could welcome back former striker Kei Kamara, who had his second stint with the Crew during the team’s 2015 MLS Cup Final run.
Let’s look at what you need to do to watch this match
How to Watch
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2022
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, OH
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: N/A
CF Montreal: Ahmed Hamdi (R Leg) and Tomas Giraldo (Hamstring) are unavailable.
Fun Facts
- Including playoffs, the Crew has won 10 of the team’s 14 matches against Montreal in Columbus, earning a 71.4 percent win rate against the Canadian counterparts making it the second best at home against an opponent the Black & Gold have hosted 10 or more times.
- CF Montreal has won five of the team’s last eight away matches, including a 2-1 win against D.C. United in their last road match on July 23, after going winless in the team’s first three games.
Loading comments...