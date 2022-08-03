How to Watch: Crew vs CF Montreal

With only 16 minutes played in the match over the weekend against Charlotte FC, the Columbus Crew focuses the attention of the team on a double game week with a Wednesday matchup against CF Montreal. This is the first matchup of the year between the two Eastern Conference rivals.

Montreal, who come into this match following a 0-0 draw against New York City FC, looks to strengthen the team’s position in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings. The team surprisingly sits in third place after a strong first half of the year. The Crew wants to continue the team’s climb up the East table from sixth place and extend its unbeaten streak.

The Black & Gold lead the all-time series between the two teams with a 12-9-4 record. Columbus could welcome back former striker Kei Kamara, who had his second stint with the Crew during the team’s 2015 MLS Cup Final run.

Let’s look at what you need to do to watch this match

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, OH

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: N/A

CF Montreal: Ahmed Hamdi (R Leg) and Tomas Giraldo (Hamstring) are unavailable.

Fun Facts