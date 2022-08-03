Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 20 roundup

Congratulations to first-time weekly Massive Report Fantasy League winner ST JOHN, who won Week 20 following a 105-point performance! ST JOHN put out a well-rounded lineup of players from across MLS, not relying on any one or two players to get over the top.

Here is how ST JOHN lined up for Week 20:

As stated above, the Week 20 winner set forth a well-rounded lineup, gaining contributions from all position groups. However, two individuals stood out among the rest: Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver and captained midfielder Sebastián Driussi. Both Stuver and Driussi were instrumental in Austin’s 2-0 road win at reeling Sporting Kansas City. Stuver was responsible for his seventh clean sheet of the campaign and Driussi scored one goal, his third in two weeks.

Week 20 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Gonzalo Higuaín (Inter Miami) - 18 points (top overall performer) Luis Amarilla (Minnesota United) - 16 points Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) and Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union) - tied with 15 points Brenner (FC Cincinnati) - 13 points

Midfielders:

Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union) - 16 points Sebastián Blanco (Portland Timbers) - 15 points Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes) and Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union) - tied with 12 points

Defenders:

Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union) - 15 points José Martínez (FC Dallas), Juan Purata (Atlanta United), Marco Farfan (FC Dallas), Miguel Navarro (FC Cincinnati) and Javain Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps) - tied with 11 points

Goalkeepers:

Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution) and Brad Stuver (Austin FC) - tied with 14 points Maarten Paes (FC Dallas) - 13 points Rocco Ríos Novo (Atlanta United) - 10 points Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Sean Johnson (New York City FC) and Alex Bono (Toronto FC) - tied with 8 points

Top overall performer

Gonzalo Higuaín (Inter Miami) (18 points) - Miami received a vintage performance from the team’s Argentinian Designated Player, who put in a performance that supporters have been yearning for from him for almost two years now. Inter was able to keep pace in a 4-4 barn burner against FC Cincinnati due to Higuaín’s hat trick that saw the former Juventus and Napoli man score in a variety of ways. Higuaín played 68 minutes (2 points), scored three goals (15 points) and registered four shots (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5 (featuring a new name at the top)

Cumulonimbus Crew - 2,026 points TheLads FC - 2,000 points Bedal FC - 1,984 points Quakes93 - 1,970 points Lucas Bombs - 1,966 points

Note: The Crew did not play this week due to a postponed game, so there is no top Crew performer this week.

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.