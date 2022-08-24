Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 23 roundup

Congratulations to Lucas Bombs for finishing first in the Week 23 Massive Report Fantasy League. Lucas Bombs put together a 144-point performance, which was enough to vault itself into third place in the overall league standings.

Here is how Lucas Bombs lined up in Week 23:

Lucas Bombs received major contributions from various players but the two biggest came from Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps) and captained Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC), who both posted 20-point fantasy weeks. Gauld helped the Whitecaps to earn four points in two matches in Week 23, contributing two goals and one assist in the process. Insigne, on the other hand, did not play particularly well over his two matches in Week 23 but did score a beautiful goal in Toronto’s match at Inter Miami. The Italian international still was able to rack up 20 points due to having a double match week and his captain status for Lucas Bombs.

Week 23 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Julián Carranza (Philadelphia Union) - 26 points (top overall performer) William Agada (Sporting Kansas City) and Romell Quioto (CF Montreal) - tied with 17 points McKinze Gaines (Charlotte FC) - 15 points Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew) (top Crew performer) and Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union) - tied with 14 points

Midfielders:

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps) - 20 points Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) - 17 points Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union) - 16 points Santiago Rodríguez (New York City FC), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Brandt Bronico (Charlotte FC) and Cristian Cásseres Jr. (New York Red Bulls) - tied with 13 points

Defenders:

Maxime Chanot (New York City FC) - 17 points Thiago Martins (New York City FC) - 16 points Diego Palacios (LAFC), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union) and Dave Romney (Nashville SC) - tied with 15 points

Goalkeepers:

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) and Maxime Crépeau (LAFC) - tied with 11 points Sean Johnson (New York City FC) and Maarten Paes (FC Dallas) - tied with 10 points Rocco Ríos Novo (Atlanta United) - 9 points

Top overall performer

Julián Carranza (Philadelphia Union) (26 points) - The Union squared off against both FC Dallas and D.C. United in Week 23, and while Philadelphia struggled against Dallas, the team absolutely feasted on D.C., winning the match 6-0. Carranza scored 23 of his 26 points in the match against United, contributing to four goals, tallying three goals scored and one assist. While points scored against Wayne Rooney’s side should probably only count for half of their allotted point value, that is luckily not the case for Carranza’s fantasy owners.

Over his two matches in Week 23, Carranza played 172 minutes (4 points), scored three goals (15 points), registered one assist (3 points), created one big chance (1 point) and took 14 shots (3 points).

Top Crew performer

Cucho Hernández (14 points) - To no one’s surprise, Hernández is the Crew’s fantasy player of the week. The Colombian striker was the lone bright spot in the Black & Gold’s Sunday night match against Atlanta United. The game ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw, but if Hernández was not on the pitch, it would have been a very different story. In the match, Hernández played 90 minutes (2 points), scored two goals (10 points), registered seven shots (1 point) and was fouled four times (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

Cumulonimbus Crew - 2,414 points Bedal FC - 2,366 points Lucas Bombs - 2,361 points TheLads FC - 2,360 points ryannrtex - 2,352 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.