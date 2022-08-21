Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Atlanta United

Sunday, the Columbus Crew is in a rare nationally televised match, welcoming Atlanta United to Lower.com Field. It’s a matchup between a Black & Gold side that’s lost once in 12 games and an Atlanta team sitting outside of an MLS Cup playoff spot.

It’s also looking like another rain-filled match, potentially creating the fourth Columbus match of 2022 with an inclement weather delay. That’s nothing new between these two teams, who played in multiple monsoon-like environments over the past few years.

In preparation for this game, the Massive Report staff predicted what they think will happen between the two Eastern Conference teams that aren’t considered a true rival by MLS marketing standards, but have a history of competitive contests. Before that, here’s how everyone’s picked this season, so far.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 25 5 7 13 22 Collin Johnson 24 4 5 15 17 Brian Moracz 25 3 6 16 15 Caleb Denorme 24 1 9 15 12 Nathan Townsend 21 1 7 13 10 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Ryan Schmitt 16 1 5 10 8 Drew McDaniel 18 1 5 12 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 16 1 3 12 6 Thomas Costello 25 0 6 19 6 Adam Miller 20 0 5 15 5 Kyle Jackson 14 1 2 11 5 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

Brian Moracz

The Crew will look to complete the season sweep against Atlanta United on Sunday night, and while Atlanta has severely underachieved this season, they still feature a prolific attack that is more than capable of brilliance. However, I believe the Black & Gold will do well to stifle the United attack and will be able to take advantage of the Five Stripes’ heavy legs, considering the team had to play the New York Red Bulls at midweek.

Expect the Crew attack to come flying out of the gate and for Cucho Hernandez to score a goal early. Atlanta will answer back, but Lucas Zelarayan will play the role of hero with a late-game winner.

Columbus Crew 2 Atlanta United 1

Caleb Denorme

Columbus is back at home after a 1-1 draw at the Colorado Rapids, looking to pick up three points against an Atlanta United team that sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Do not be deceived though, Atlanta sits only five points behind the Crew in the standings, which is a testament to how competitive the East is this season.

That being said, I believe the Black & Gold will get the job done at home. I think Lucas Zelarayán gets the lone goal and Columbus defends its home turf and keeps moving in the right direction.

Columbus Crew 1 Atlanta United 0

Collin Johnson

At this point in the season, the Crew’s playoff hopes lie totally in the team’s hands. Win the matches they should and Columbus will find itself back in the playoffs, with potentially a first home playoff match at Lower.com Field.

Sunday’s match against the struggling Atlanta United is exactly one of these matches the Black & Gold must win. The Five Stripes sit in 13th in the Eastern Conference with just one road win (at D.C, United) on the entire season. Atlanta was listless in the team’s midweek home loss to the New York Red Bulls, so there won’t be any excuses to be found if the Crew can’t secure all three points.

Columbus Crew 2 Atlanta United 0

Drew McDaniel

The Columbus Crew will win this game off a Lucas Zelarayan brace. Josef Martinez will be fiery for Atlanta United as he watched Zelarayan and Cucho Hernandez steal his celebration. That anger will translate into a goal for the visitors to start the scoring and then a red card for a poor tackle, Zelarayan will score off a free kick to pull the game level while scoring the game-winner in the middle of the second half from a late run into the penalty box.

With the win here, Columbus will be able to carry momentum into the next couple of games to solidify the team’s playoff standings.

Columbus Crew 2 Atlanta United 1

Patrick Murphy

This is certainly a game on paper the Crew should win given Atlanta United has been in turmoil this season. But the talent on the Five Stripes could come together for a throwback performance at any time. The Black & Gold want to make sure that’s not Sunday night.

Assuming this game takes place, given storms in the forecast, Columbus needs to come out and set the tone early, grabbing an early goal and a second before halftime. Caleb Porter will certainly need to remind his team that the visitors aren’t to be taken lightly and to take advantage of getting to rest this week while United lost at home to the New York Red Bulls.

Columbus Crew 2 Atlanta United 1

Thomas Costello

Sunday night there will be at least an hour of storm delays, and Columbus rains down goals. It will feel a lot like the New York City FC match, where the Crew scored three on the top Eastern Conference side.

The Black & Gold will take an early lead, but the Atlanta United offense will come back, courtesy of Andrew Gutman. The match goes into the half level, and then the Crew comes out in the second half and adds two more before Dom Dwyer adds a second for the visitors. For Columbus, it’s Cucho Hernández scoring two and a third from Luis Díaz leading to the victory. MVP candidate Lucas Zelarayán earns two assists.

Columbus Crew 3 Atlanta United 2

Let Massive Report know what you think will happen in tonight’s match. Share your prediction on our Facebook page, Twitter page or in the comments below.