How to Watch: Crew vs. Atlanta United

The Columbus Crew appears to be peaking at the right time. After earning a 1-1 draw on the road against the Colorado Rapids last weekend, the Black & Gold are back at home on Sunday, taking on Atlanta United.

The last time that these two teams met, Columbus held on to defeat the Five Stripes by a 2-1 scoreline at Mercedes-Benz Stadium just before the FIFA international break. Crew center back Jonathan Mensah scored a minute into the game on a set piece before the Black & Gold followed up the captain’s goal with a solo effort by Erik Hurtado before halftime. Forward Dom Dwyer scored Atlanta’s consolation goal late in second half stoppage time with an acrobatic effort after coming off the bench. But it wasn’t enough for United to come back.

Last week, the Crew took on the Rapids in the two teams’ only meeting in the 2022 campaign. Forward Cucho Hernandez gave the Black & Gold a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of play, only to have his goal canceled out by a penalty kick for Colorado later on in the first half.

Atlanta comes into this match after a midweek game against the New York Red Bulls at home. The Five Stripes lost that game 2-1.

Let’s take a look at what you need to know to tune into this game.

How To Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox Sports 1

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: No players listed on the injury report

Atlanta: Matheus Rossetto (Ankle) and George Campbell (Adductor) are listed as questionable. Ozzie Alanso (ACL), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (Quad), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles) and Miles Robinson (Achilles) are ruled out.

Fun Facts