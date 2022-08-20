How to Watch: Crew vs. Atlanta United

The Columbus Crew appears to be peaking at the right time. After earning a 1-1 draw on the road against the Colorado Rapids last weekend, the Black & Gold are back at home on Sunday, taking on Atlanta United.
The last time that these two teams met, Columbus held on to defeat the Five Stripes by a 2-1 scoreline at Mercedes-Benz Stadium just before the FIFA international break. Crew center back Jonathan Mensah scored a minute into the game on a set piece before the Black & Gold followed up the captain’s goal with a solo effort by Erik Hurtado before halftime. Forward Dom Dwyer scored Atlanta’s consolation goal late in second half stoppage time with an acrobatic effort after coming off the bench. But it wasn’t enough for United to come back.
Last week, the Crew took on the Rapids in the two teams’ only meeting in the 2022 campaign. Forward Cucho Hernandez gave the Black & Gold a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of play, only to have his goal canceled out by a penalty kick for Colorado later on in the first half.
Atlanta comes into this match after a midweek game against the New York Red Bulls at home. The Five Stripes lost that game 2-1.
Let’s take a look at what you need to know to tune into this game.
How To Watch
Date: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Where: Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox Sports 1
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: No players listed on the injury report
Atlanta: Matheus Rossetto (Ankle) and George Campbell (Adductor) are listed as questionable. Ozzie Alanso (ACL), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (Quad), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles) and Miles Robinson (Achilles) are ruled out.
Fun Facts
- The Crew has won six of the team’s last seven games against the Five Stripes dating back to 2019, including a 2-1 win on May 28.
- The Black & Gold’s 3-2 win over New York City FC was the third win in their last 10 home matches.
- Atlanta is winless in its last 10 away matches (0-6-4), though the team has drawn two straight matches and three of its last four on the road.
- Half of Jonathan Mensah’s career MLS goals have come against United, including his first-minute header in the last meeting.
