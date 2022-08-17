Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 22 roundup

Congratulations to ryannrtex, the Week 22 Massive Report Fantasy League winner. Ryannrtex narrowly surpassed the second-place finisher by three points, receiving major contributions off the bench to push over the top.

Here is how ryannrtex lined up in Week 22:

Ryannrtex received solid contributions from all position groups but two individuals stood out among the rest. First, a captained Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) tallied 16 points for the Week 22 winners, as the Argentine playmaker continued his MVP-caliber season by scoring a goal in Austin’s 4-3 win against Sporting Kansas City. In addition to Driussi’s major contribution, ryannrtex received a 14-point performance from Diego Palacios (LAFC), who registered an assist and helped his team to earn a clean sheet in the 5-0 drubbing of Charlotte FC.

Week 22 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Carlos Vela (LAFC) - 13 points Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) and Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) - tied with 12 points Julián Carranza (Philadelphia Union), Luiz Araújo (Atlanta United) and Chicharito Hernández (LA Galaxy) - tied with 10 points

Midfielders:

Alejandro Pozuelo (Inter Miami) - 17 points (top overall performer) Alan Velasco (FC Dallas) - 15 points José Cifuentes (LAFC) - 14 points Samuel Grandsir (LA Galaxy) - 13 points Carles Gil (New England Revolution) and Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) - tied with 12 points

Defenders:

Jesús Murillo (LAFC) - 15 points Diego Palacios (LAFC) - 14 points Brandon Bye (New England Revolution) - 12 points Richie Laryea (Toronto FC) - 11 points DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution) and Antônio Carlos (Orlando City SC) - tied with 10 points

Goalkeepers:

Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC) - 9 points Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution) and Maxime Crépeau (LAFC) - tied with 8 points Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) - 6 points Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Aljaž Ivačič (Portland Timbers) and Rafael Romo (D.C. United) - tied with 5 points

Top Overall performer

Alejandro Pozuelo (Inter Miami) (17 points) - Pozuelo is starting to get used to his new surroundings at Inter Miami, as the Spanish attacking midfielder put forth his best performance so far as a member of the Herons. In Miami’s 3-2 win at home against New York City FC, Pozuelo played 89 minutes (2 points), scored two goals (10 points), registered one assist (3 points), earned a yellow card (-1 point), made 50 passes (1 point), created one big chance (1 point) and took four shots (1 point).

Top Crew performer

Pedro Santos (9 points) - Santos continues to make a case as the top left back in all of Major League Soccer. Santos commanded the left side of the field in the Columbus Crew’s road match at the Colorado Rapids and helped to ensure that the Black & Gold earned a tough road point at altitude. On Saturday night, Santos played 90 minutes (2 points), registered one assist (3 points), made five tackles (1 point), completed three key passes (1 point), created one big chance (1 point) and recovered ten balls (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

Cumulonimbus Crew - 2,295 points Bedal FC - 2,254 points TheLads FC - 2,242 points ryannrtex - 2,232 points Quakes93 - 2,227 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.