Massive Predictions: Crew at Colorado Rapids

The Columbus Crew had a weird week last week. The Black & Gold had a match postponeed for storms at Charlotte FC, gave up a lead and the match winner to CF Montréal at home and had a thrilling 3-2 victory against New York City FC. Now, with the schedule somewhat calming down, Columbus travels west to face the Colorado Rapids in hopes of continuing positive form.

All season, the Massive Report staff members shared their thoughts on what happens match in and match out. Here’s how the site contributors have done so far in 2022:

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 24 4 7 13 19 Collin Johnson 23 4 5 14 17 Brian Moracz 24 3 6 15 15 Caleb Denorme 23 1 9 14 12 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Nathan Townsend 20 1 7 12 10 Ryan Schmitt 15 1 5 9 8 Drew McDaniel 18 1 5 12 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 16 1 3 12 6 Thomas Costello 24 0 6 18 6 Adam Miller 19 0 5 14 5 Kyle Jackson 14 1 2 11 5 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

Now let’s see what they think about Saturday’s match against former Crew forward Gyasi Zardes and the Rapids.

Adam Miller

The Gyasi Derby takes place this Saturday in Colorado as the Crew heads west to take on the Rapids. Both teams enter off of wins last week and look to gain points in their respective playoff races. This game will be a bit boring as neither side will go all out for three points. That being said the Crew will take all three points thanks to a late goal from Cucho Hernandez.

Columbus Crew 1 Colorado Rapids 0

Brian Moracz

The Colorado Rapids have been playing good soccer as of late, having won three of their last four matches. During that same four-match stretch, the Rapids have scored 12 goals, which has seen them vault up the Western Conference standings, now only three points off a playoff berth.

However, not to be overlooked is the fact that over those four matches Colorado has also surrendered nine goals. Despite the travel to the mountain time zone and high altitude, I believe that the Crew has enough offensive firepower to score a couple of goals to punish the struggling Rapids’ defense. Both Derrick Etienne, Jr. and Lucas Zelarayán get on the scoresheet and the Black & Gold register another win on the road.

Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 1

Caleb Denorme

The Crew travels to the Mile High City coming off of an impressive victory at home over the defending MLS Cup champions. The Black & Gold look to build on that three-point performance with a win against the Colorado Rapids. The interesting detail to watch out for is how Columbus deals with the altitude, which always seems to be a problem for teams playing in Colorado. I see the Crew coming out with a win with goals from Cucho Hernandez. With this result, the Black & Gold would keep a firm foothold on an Eastern Conference playoff spot and come back to Columbus with a positive mindset

Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 0

Collin Johnson

The Crew overcame the disappointing midweek loss to CF Montreal with an up and down victory at home against New York City FC. Now the team will make the trip to Colorado where they will find a Rapids side with an incredibly stingy defense. Colorado might not currently be in the Western Conference playoff picture but the team boasts a defense that tracks well in expected goal.

Former Columbus striker Gyasi Zardes is coming off another hat trick against Minnesota United and will certainly be up for a game against his old club. Still, the Crew has an improved attack and will see the value in grabbing three more road points against a team currently out of the playoff picture. As good as the Rapids are on defense, they won’t keep Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan out of the back of the net.

Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 0

Nathan Townsend

The Crew has been a decent road team this season and as the Black & Gold head to Denver to reunite with former Black & Gold striker Gyasi Zardes, they’ll be hoping to build on the recent road results. I think Columbus has enough offensive firepower to overcome the Rapids and I’ll go with Hernández, Zelerayán and Etienne for the goals.

Columbus Crew 3 Colorado Rapids 2

Patrick Murphy

On the Massive Report podcast this week, I predicted a Crew win on the road. I always feel more confident earlier in the week than I do when I make these predictions later in the week. I know the Black & Gold have been better on the road this year, but Columbus has just four ever wins on the road against the Rapids.

The build-up will be Gyasi Zardes going aginst his old side, but that won’t matter too much once the game kicks off. I think the Crew should win this game, but I worry a draw is the best case scenario, given the location and the past.

Columbus Crew 1 Colorado Rapids 1

Ryan Schmitt

Columbus has gone 2-1-1 in the team’s past four matches. The team seems to be coming together as one with Lucas Zelerayán and Cucho Hernández finding success with each other. Besides the own goals from last week, the defense has been solid as well, with four goals conceded in the same stretch.

Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 1

Thomas Costello

It’ll be interesting to see how head coach Caleb Porter and the Crew approach this match. Being away from home means the team could sit a little further back and wait for Colorado to make a mistake or with a healthy lineup play the style they want to impose.

Porter has the roster he wants, and the striker he wants, so Columbus will impose. The Rapids will give up an early goal to winger Luis Díaz. In the second half, things will open up more for the Black & Gold and Lucas Zelarayán continues his MVP campaign with a goal. Center back Jonathan Mensah adds one on a corner but his defensive backline will give up one to former Crew forward Gyasi Zardes.

Columbus Crew 3 Colorado Rapids 1

