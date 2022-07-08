How to Watch: Crew vs. Chicago Fire

Unbeaten in the last five games, the Columbus Crew is trending in the right direction after gaining four points in th last two games. A win against Toronto FC midweek and battling against a tough Philadelphia Union side to a scoreless draw sets up a special weekend at the Chicago Fire for the Black & Gold as they anticipate on new signing Cucho Hernandez to make his debut.
However, the Fire stand in the way of Columbus extending its unbeaten run to six games. With Chicago coming off of a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes, the odds may be in their favor as the team ais back home at Soldier Field.
The Fire currently leads the all-time series between the two teams with a 30-23-23 record. Last year, the Crew took two of the three matches played, with both scorelines being 2-0. Chicago’s lone win against the Black & Gold was 1-0.
How to Watch
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Soldier Field - Chicago, IL
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+
Injuries & Suspensions
Columbus: Artur (R Lower Leg), Marlon Hairston (R Thigh) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.
Chicago: Kendall Burks (R Knee), Wyatt Omsberg (L Foot) are listed as OUT.
Fun Facts
- The home side has not lost any of the last 17 matches between Chicago and Columbus (10-0-7) with the visiting side winning three of the 37 meetings between the two since 2008 (including the MLS Cup playoffs).
- The Fire has kept five clean sheets out of the team’s eight home games so far this season.
