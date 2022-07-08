How to Watch: Crew vs. Chicago Fire

Unbeaten in the last five games, the Columbus Crew is trending in the right direction after gaining four points in th last two games. A win against Toronto FC midweek and battling against a tough Philadelphia Union side to a scoreless draw sets up a special weekend at the Chicago Fire for the Black & Gold as they anticipate on new signing Cucho Hernandez to make his debut.

However, the Fire stand in the way of Columbus extending its unbeaten run to six games. With Chicago coming off of a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes, the odds may be in their favor as the team ais back home at Soldier Field.

The Fire currently leads the all-time series between the two teams with a 30-23-23 record. Last year, the Crew took two of the three matches played, with both scorelines being 2-0. Chicago’s lone win against the Black & Gold was 1-0.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Artur (R Lower Leg), Marlon Hairston (R Thigh) are listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Chicago: Kendall Burks (R Knee), Wyatt Omsberg (L Foot) are listed as OUT.

Fun Facts