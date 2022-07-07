Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 16 roundup

Congratulations to Zelarayán Can, the Week 16 champion of the Massive Report Fantasy League. Zelarayán Can beat the second-place finisher by five points, getting major contributions from a couple of key players. This is Zelarayán Can’s first weekly fantasy championship of the season.

Let’s see how the Week 16 champions lined up:

Zelarayán Can received its biggest contribution from Emanuel Reynoso of Minnesota United, who scored 34 points over two matches, despite not being the captained individual on the team. The second-biggest contribution came from captained Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner, who scored 26 points for Zelarayán Can despite somewhat poor results for the Union.

Week 16 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Brenner (FC Cincinnati) - 25 points Talles Magno (New York City FC) - 18 points Taxiarchis Fountas (D.C. United) - 17 points Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake), Valentín Castellanos (NYCFC), Josef Martínez (Atlanta United), Mason Toye (CF Montreal) and Jon Gallagher (Austin FC) - tied with 14 points

Midfielders:

Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United) - 34 points (Top overall performer) Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) - 23 points Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) - 19 points Maxi Moralez (NYCFC) - 18 points Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), Rayan Raveloson (LA Galaxy), Federico Navarro (FC Cincinnati) and Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers) - tied with 15 points

Defenders:

Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy) - 17 points Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls) - 16 points Ruben Gabrielsen (Austin FC) and Boris Sekulić (Chicago Fire) - tied with 14 points Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew) (co-top Crew performer),and Josh Williams (Columbus Crew) (co-top Crew performer) - tied with 13 points

Goalkeepers:

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) - 17 points Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire) - 16 points Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy) and Eloy Room (Columbus Crew) - tied with 12 points Brad Stuver (Austin FC) and Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls ) - tied with 11 points

Top overall performer

Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United) (34 points) - Reynoso is the top performer for Week 16 of the MLS fantasy season and frankly it wasn’t even close, as he beat out the next closest player by 9 points. The Argentinian playmaker lead Minnesota to two huge wins in Week 16, a 3-2 win on the road against the LA Galaxy and a 3-2 home win against Real Salt Lake. In both of these matches combined, Reynoso played 165 minutes (4 points), scored four goals (20 points), registered one assist (3 points), had one penalty earned (2 points), one penalty missed (-2 points), made 91 passes (1 point), made six key passes (1 point), connected on three crosses (1 point), created two big chances (2 points), recovered nine balls (1 point) and registered nine shots (1 point).

Top performing Crew players

Darlington Nagbe, Steven Moreira and Josh Williams (13 points each) - The Crew had a week that, due to the draw at home against the Philadelphia Union, many supporters might feel was a disappointment. Lost in the disappointment of Sunday’s draw, was a midweek road win against Toronto FC in which Nagbe scored his third goal of the season. In addition, over the two matches against Toronto and Philadelphia, the Crew backline surrendered only one goal, which was not possible without major contributions from both Moreira and Williams.

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

TheLads FC - 1617 points Quakes93 - 1598 points Cumulonimbus Crew - 1583 points Bedal FC - 1582 points Lucas Bombs - 1572 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner to be crowned at the end of the season.