Massive Predictions: Crew at Charlotte FC

The Columbus Crew is on a good run of form. In the last nine matches, the Black & Gold haven’t lost, have earned 17 points and currently sit in one of the seven MLS Cup playoff spots with 13 games remaining in the 2022 regular season.

Part of that nine-match unbeaten run was a 1-1 draw against expansion Charlotte FC in mid-June. On Saturday, Columbus heads to the Queen City and writers at Massive Report have their thoughts on how the final regular season match against the expansion side will go.

Before those predictions, here’s how the group has done so far in choosing match results for the 2022 season.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 22 4 7 11 19 Collin Johnson 21 4 4 13 16 Brian Moracz 22 3 6 13 15 Caleb Denorme 21 1 9 12 12 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Nathan Townsend 18 1 6 11 9 Ryan Schmitt 15 1 5 9 8 Drew McDaniel 17 1 5 11 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 15 1 3 11 6 Thomas Costello 22 0 6 16 6 Adam Miller 18 0 5 13 5 Kyle Jackson 13 1 2 10 5 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

Now let’s see what Massive Report contributors think about Saturday’s game.

Adam Miller

The Crew travel to the real Queen City for the first time to take on Charlotte FC. The Crew is unbeaten in nine matches and looks to extend that to double digits in this match. I think they will thanks to a goal from Cucho Hernandez in the first half before Derrick Etienne Jr. makes it a two-goal lead in the second half. CLTCF will score late to make it interesting but the Crew will take all three points.

Columbus Crew 2 Charlotte FC 1

Brian Moracz

The Crew travels to Charlotte for the team’s first-ever game in the Queen City. And while Charlotte has proven to be a tough place to play, the Black & Gold have been red hot on the road as of late, having taken 11 points from the last five matches away from Lower.com Field.

As crazy as it may sound, I expect the stellar road form to continue and for the Crew to get back to its goal-scoring ways, overwhelming the Charlotte defense with Black & Gold supporters well represented at Bank of American Stadium. Columbus wins, winning the team’s fourth road match in the last six, on the back of goals from Cucho Hernandez and Jonathan Mensah.

Columbus Crew 2 Charlotte FC 1

Caleb Denorme

The Crew heads down south this weekend to take on expansion side Charlotte FC. Coming off a 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution at home, the Black & Gold hope to get back to winning ways. But Charlotte is no easy opponent. Sitting only four points behind Columbus in the Eastern Conference standings, Charlotte looks to make a run for the MLS Cup playoffs despite being in the team’s first year of existence.

I believe the Crew will win this match with a goal coming from Cucho Hernandez. Columbus is beginning to look like a dangerous team, but only time will tell if they can string together results to finish out the season strong.

Columbus Crew 1 Charlotte FC 0

Devin Weisbarth

Columbus is currently on a nine-game unbeaten run and has done a majority of the damage on the road. This will be no different. Cucho Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan have been dynamic since Hernandez arrived in Columbus. The team talked about wanting to finish in the top four of the East in order to play a home MLS Cup playoff game, which is very doable. With that, the Crew continues the team’s dominance on the road with a win in Charlotte. Hernandez and Darlington Nagbe score the goals.

Columbus Crew 2 Charlotte FC 1

Drew McDaniel

The Crew enters a tough home environment in Charlotte. CLTFC has won seven of the team’s 10 games at home while losing the other three. The Black & Gold will extend their unbeaten run in this game while recording the first-ever tie in Charlotte. Lucas Zelarayan scores a free kick goal.

Columbus Crew 1 Charlotte FC 1

Nathan Townsend

The Crew was blanked last weekend for the first time in the Cucho Hernandez era and after a full week off, travel to Charlotte. I do not expect the Black & Gold’s scoring troubles to continue, particularly against a team that gave up four goals to Toronto FC last week. Instead, I think Cucho Hernandez returns to his goal-scoring ways and Luis Diaz, who has been threatening for several weeks, scores for the first time since the season opener.

Columbus Crew 3 Charlotte FC 2

Patrick Murphy

To quote many Star Wars movies, “I have a really bad feeling about this.” After the New England Revolution came into Lower.com Field and reminded fans what a 0-0 draw felt like last week, I’m concerned a bit that the free-flowing attack that had started in Columbus the last few weeks won’t continue to produce goals. Cucho Hernandez is a great talent, but the Black & Gold have relied on him too much and he can’t do it every game.

What works in Columbus’ favor is the fact that Charlotte plays a more open, possession style and will look to get forward and attack. This won’t be the park-the-bus method of Bruce Arena last week. That means the Crew should have chances, but finishing them is another thing if Hernandez isn’t magic.

Given that I will be watching this game a two of my dear friends’ wedding reception (they will be watching too, don’t worry), I’m going to stay positive. But it would not surprise me if the longest current unbeaten run in MLS comes to an end on Saturday night.

Columbus Crew 1 Charlotte FC 1

Thomas Costello

It’s hard to tell what you’ll get when Charlotte FC is on the field. One week, the team. is beating Nashville SC 4-1. Then the next week, they lose to Inter Miami CF. The Queen City side welcomes the Crew on the back of a 4-0 loss to Toronto FC but this one will be close.

The Black & Gold will get a goal from Cucho Hernández and hold on for a victory. Even though they’re at home, Charlotte will sit further back against a Columbus side that’s shown to be dangerous when attempting to play an opponent willing to attack. Charlotte will have chances but won’t be successful.

Columbus Crew 1 Charlotte FC 0

Tell us your prediction for the match. Share it in the comments below, on Twitter or the Massive Report Facebook page.