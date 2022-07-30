How to Watch: Crew at Charlotte FC

Unbeaten in nine straight games, the Columbus Crew looks to keep climbing the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference table as the team heads to the Queen City to take on Charlotte FC. Coming off of a 0-0 draw against the New England Revolution, the Black & Gold look to take advantage of the confidence the team has and secure three points on the road.

The home team, Charlotte FC, is back home after a disappointing 4-0 loss to Toronto FC. However, CLTFC sports a 7-3-0 home record, playing better with the home fans on their side.

The last time these two teams played, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Lower.com Field. Forward Erik Hurtado got the lone goal for Columbus, with Andre Bava Shinyashiki tying the game in the 50th minute to help the newly minted MLS side earn a point on the road.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: Bally Sports App, MLS Live on ESPN+

Injuries & Suspensions

Columbus: Artur (R Lower Leg) is listed as questionable.

Charlotte: Kamil Jozwiak (Lower Leg), Kerwin Vargas (Knee), Daniel Rios (L Thigh) are listed as questionable. Vinicius Mello (L Foot Surgery), Adam Armour (L Knee Surgery) are listed as out. Christian Fuchs (Red Card Suspension) is suspended.

Fun Facts