Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

In the midst of a four-match unbeaten streak, the Columbus Crew face the team’s toughest opponent of the early summer when the Philadelphia Union comes to town. Philadelphia leads the league with the fewest goals allowed (13) and sits in third place in a tough Eastern Conference on goal differential with CF Montreal and the New York Red Bulls. This game also provides a difficult challenge for predicting a final score.

Since the season began in February, Massive Report staff writers have made picks based on what they think will happen each match. Here’s how well contributors have done this year so far.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 17 4 5 8 17 Collin Johnson 16 3 3 10 12 Brian Moracz 17 2 5 10 11 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Caleb Denorme 16 1 6 10 9 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Ryan Schmitt 12 1 4 7 7 Nathan Townsend 14 1 4 9 7 Drew McDaniel 13 1 3 9 6 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 13 1 2 10 5 Kyle Jackson 9 1 1 7 4 Adam Miller 14 0 4 10 4 Thomas Costello 17 0 4 13 4 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

So far it’s a runaway for Massive Report managing editor Patrick Murphy, but there’s half a season left for others to catch up. Here’s what everyone thinks about Sunday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Adam Miller

The Crew is in a good run of form of late coming off of a rare away victory against rivals Toronto FC. Despite injuries and several games in the past two weeks, the Crew will look to continue winning ways at home against Philadelphia on Sunday.

I expect this to be a close match, with both sides having chances to win the match. Ultimately, I think the Crew will find an extra gear at home. The Black & Gold will score first before giving up an equalizer in the second half. Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe will open the scoring before Derrick Etienne Jr. wins the match for Columbus.

Columbus Crew 2 Philadelphia Union 1

Brian Moracz

I’m predicting a loss Sunday night against the Philadelphia Union. Not for the normal reasons, such as injuries or an inability to score, but for the reason that for two games in a row I have predicted a loss, and the Crew has proven me wrong. So, I will be riding the reverse jinx hot hand in the hopes that the Black & Gold can find some semblance of respectable home form.

Superstition aside, Columbus has an opportunity to carry momentum from the Toronto FC match into Lower.com Field as the Union has struggled to put the ball in the back of the net and will be without Jose Martínez, who is potentially the best defensive midfielder in Major League Soccer. The Crew loses, despite a goal from Derrick Etienne Jr.

Philadelphia Union 2 Columbus Crew 1

Caleb Denorme

The Crew comes off of a huge road win to have a quick turnaround at home verses Philly. While the Union will be a tough task for the Black & Gold to handle at home, I think Columbus can get a draw out of this game with the Crew goal coming from none other than the magician Lucas Zelarayán. This would be a positive result to push Columbus into the Cucho Hernández era.

Columbus Crew 1 Philadelphia Union 1

Collin Johnson

Somehow the Crew has won two of the team’s last three road matches in the face of an injury-depleted roster. Sunday’s outing against Philly marks the final match before the summer transfer window opens and Cucho Hernández can join the gameday roster. The recent road success keeps the pressure off the team for this match but it’s still crucial to secure home points against an Eastern Conference foe.

The Union sits at third in the East but is tied with points for the conference lead. Philadelphia struggled in a midweek game against the Chicago Fire and is without a quartet of young stars due to the United States Under-20 natino team’s play in the CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Add in the red card awarded to Jose Martínez on Wednesday and Columbus find themselves playing a thoroughly depleted side at Lower.com Field. Anything less than a win will be a big disappointment.

Columbus Crew 2 Philadelphia Union 1

Devin Weisbarth

The Black & Gold are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak, including two road wins. Next, the team welcomes the Union, who is among the best teams in the East. Columbus only sits three points out of an MLS Cup playoff position. With this being the final home game before the arrival of Cucho Hernández, and it being the one-year anniversary of the stadium opening, there should be a buzz around the stadium, which should boost the Black & Gold.

Columbus Crew 1 Philadelphia Union 0

Drew McDaniel

Instead of putting my prediction on only Twitter, I’ll have it officially published this time! The Crew continues with the strong form against the Philadelphia Union. José Martínez received a red card in the Union’s last match dealing a significant blow to Philadelphia’s midfield and defensive schemes. Jacen Russell-Rowe will be rewarded for his hard work with a goal against the Union as Columbus wins to begin the home and summer winning streak!

Columbus Crew 2 Philadelphia Union 0

Kyle Jackson

After an impressive road win against Toronto FC earlier this week, I believe the Crew will bring that momentum home and pull off a gutsy win against a tough Philadelphia team that will miss its anchor in the midfield in Jose Martínez after he picked up a red card in the 1-0 defeat to Chicago on Wednesday. Jacen Russell-Rowe and Derrick Etienne Jr. with the goals.

Columbus Crew 2 Philadelphia Union 1

Patrick Murphy

There may not be a better time to catch the Philadelphia Union than on Sunday when the team travels to Lower.com Field. The Crew is fortunate in that the Union will be without multiple players, including holding midfielder Jose Martinez. This will almost certainly have an impact on the match.

The Black & Gold have found a recent run of good form away from home and now, on the one-year anniversary of the opening of the LDC, would be a good time to get the home wins rolling in again. Given that, if results go right, Columbus could be above the playoff line in a while, it seems only right to predict a win and continue my league-topping performance among the Massive Report staff. The goals start flowing before Cucho Hernandez arrives.

Columbus Crew 3 Philadelphia 1

Ryan Schmitt

Philadelphia is a good team, anchored by arguably the best goalkeeper in the league in Andre Blake and gets results away from home, going 3-3-2 this season. The Union doesn’t mind not having the ball, having around 40 perecent possession in games this season which I think will be helpful to the Crew. This will definitely be a good test and the home atmosphere should help.

Columbus Crew 1 Philadelphia Union 0

Thomas Costello

Philadelphia is far and away the strongest defensive team in the league, but I’m going out on a limb and saying that Columbus gets a couple of goals. Why? This current run of form and the Crew’s motivation after losing the team’s first match against the Union in the second minute for starters.

The Black & Gold don’t go back to the 4-2-3-1 that supporters are used to and don’t overhaul their recent tactics that have worked so well. Lucas Zelarayán gets on the board, alongside a goal by winger Luis Díaz in a match where Columbus can expose a midfield without José Martínez.

The Crew is bound to get a marquee home victory, and Sunday is the night.

Columbus Crew 2 Philadelphia Union 1

Enough of our predictions, now you can let Massive Report know what you think happens at Lower.com Field on Sunday. Head to our Facebook or Twitter pages to share your guess. You can also type it below in the comments.