Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Week 19 roundup

Congratulations to Futtboru Kurabu on their first Massive Report Fantasy League win in Week 19. Futtboru Kurabu narrowly snuck out a first-place finish by only three points, receiving major contributions from the team’s midfield to close out the weekend.

Here is how Futtboru Kurabu lined up in Week 19:

The Week 19 winner received well-rounded contributions from every position group on its team. However, the two biggest contributions came from two midfielders, captained Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) and Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders). Despite an Austin FC loss, Driussi managed to score two goals and register one assist against the New York Red Bulls, while Lodeiro scored and assisted as Seattle got back to its winning ways against the Colorado Rapids.

Week 19 top fantasy performers

Forwards:

Romell Quioto (CF Montreal) - 13 points Cristian Arango (LAFC) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United) - tied with 12 points Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) - 11 points Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Fafà Picault (Houston Dynamo) and Teal Bunbury (Nashville SC) - tied with 8 points

Midfielders:

Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) - 16 points (top fantasy performer) Michael Bradley (Toronto FC) - 15 points Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders) - 14 points Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire) - 13 points Chris Mueller (Chicago Fire) and Dru Yearwood (New York Red Bulls) - tied with 12 points

Defenders:

Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union) - 13 points Rafael Czichos (Chicago Fire) - 12 points Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Alexander Callens (NYCFC), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas) and Lukas MacNaughton (Toronto FC) - tied with 10 points

Goalkeepers:

Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), and Alex Bono (Toronto FC) - tied with 10 points Maxime Crépeau (LAFC) - 9 points Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy) and Maarten Paes (FC Dallas) - tied with 8 points

Top overall performer

Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) (16 points) - It’s rare that the top overall performer comes from a team that lost its match during the week. However, Driussi appears to be the exception, as Austin FC lost to the New York Red Bulls 4-3 at home despite a three-goal contribution from the Argentinian playmaker. In a losing effort, Driussi played 90 minutes (2 points), scored two goals (10 points), registered one assist (3 points) and made three key passes (1 point).

Top Crew performers

Jonathan Mensah and Josh Williams (9 points each) - The Columbus Crew was unable to convert on multiple chances to pull ahead of the New England Revolution at home on Saturday night. However, due to another stellar performance from the Columbus backline, the Black & Gold made it nine matches in a row without a loss. Both Mensah and Williams deserve credit for the result, as Mensah played 90 minutes (2 points), helped to secure the clean sheet (5 points) and made 75 passes (2 points), while Williams also played 90 minutes (2 points), helped to secure the clean sheet (5 points), completed 62 passes (1 point) and recovered nine balls (1 point).

Massive Report MLS Fantasy League - Top 5

TheLads FC - 1,928 points Cumulonimbus Crew - 1,926 points Bedal FC - 1,908 points Quakes93 - 1,894 points Lucas Bombs - 1,890 points

You are still able to sign up for the Massive Report MLS Fantasy League at any point throughout the season, by following this link. Winners are announced weekly, in addition to the overall winner being crowned at the end of the season.