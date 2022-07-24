Crew 2 rolls to 4-1 victory vs. New England Revolution II

Columbus Crew 2 came into Sunday’s match against New England Revolution II following a victory against in-state rival FC Cincinnati 2. The Black & Gold picked up right where they left off, beating the visiting Revolution II 4-1 at Historic Crew Stadium,

Coming into the match, Crew 2 knew the team would be without Mohamed Farsi, the team's top assist man. The defender signed a first-team contract last week and played in Columbus’ 0-0 draw against the New England first team on Saturday night.

The game started off slowly, as both teams felt each other out. Neither team really got a good chance in the opening 10 minutes of the match.

Midfielder Michael Vang got the scoring started in the 15th minute with his first Crew 2 goal after Revolution II goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. spilled a shot by winger Ryan Telfer. Vang was able to beat everyone else to the ball and put it in the back of the net.

After the opening goal, it was all Black & Gold for the rest of the first half. Crew 2 created chance after chance, but Vang’s goal was all the team had to show for it through the opening 29 minutes.

Then, Vang doubled the Columbus lead.

In virtually the same way he scored his first, the midfielder got to the loose ball before anyone else and hit the back of the net. This was the first career two-goal game for Vang.

A mere 11 minutes after going down 2-0, New England pulled a goal back through Marcos Domingos Dias after he slotted the ball past Patrick Schulte following a failed offside trap.

Right before the halftime whistle, the Black & Gold restored their two-goal advantage through a Revolution II own goal. This gave Crew 2 a 3-1 leading heading into the halftime locker room.

The second half started just how the first did. The first 10 minutes of the half were slow, though Columbus had a couple of half chances. New England created a few chances of their own early in the second half, but nothing came from them.

Sixteen minutes from full time, forward Coleman Gannon added the final goal of the night off a pass from midfielder Jake Morris that was whipped across the box.

Schulte finished the match with five saves. Schulte is currently tied for second in the league with five shutouts.

The win keeps the Black & Gold atop MLS NEXT Po’s Eastern Conference standings. It also propelled the team to the top of the league table with a 12-2-2 record and 38 points.

Next up for Crew 2 is a trip to Chester, Pennsylvania for the second of three matches against the Philadelphia Union II. This match will be played Sunday, July 31 at Suburu Park. The kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.