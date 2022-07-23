The Crew, New England Revolution battle to 0-0 draw

The Columbus Crew put the team’s eight-game unbeaten streak on the line against another MLS original in the New England Revolution. With the Revolution missing two of their key players in Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni, the Crew looked to attack the opposition in hopes to extend their streak to nine.

It was all Columbus in the first half, with the first good look coming in the 10th minute.

Cucho Hernandez found space dribbling into the 18-yard box, putting defender Andrew Farrell on the ground with nifty footwork. The ensuing cross deflected out for a Crew corner, in which nothing came about.

Minutes later, Lucas Zelarayan played a short free kick to Hernandez who had a shot from distance, just missing the near post to give Columbus a 1-0 lead.

The Revolution had good looks on goal, with their most favorable side being their right wing consisting of Sebastian Lletget and Brandon Bye. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made comfortable saves, preserving the 0-0 tie roughly 20 minutes into the first half.

Columbus’ second good look came in the 24th minute, when a cross from Luis Diaz sailed over the waiting bodies in the penalty area, and falling to the feet of Pedro Santos. Santos keyed up a one-time shot that forced Petrovic into making a save. The following header by Zelarayan was cleared off of the goal line by Revolution defender Henry Kessler.

The Crew did everything right, from crisp short passes, to building chances and getting the opposition frustrated.

Columbus’ last solid chance came in the 39th minute when Diaz found space just about the 18-yard box, firing a left footed shot that went high over the crossbar.

With Columbus kicking off the second half, the Black & Gold didn’t let their foot up off of the gas, maintaining possession and playing where they had the opportunity.

The Crew kept pouring on the pressure in the 60th minute, when a short corner from Zelarayan to Santos was played. Santos found space to take a shot that was saved by Petrovic.

The Black & Gold had the opportunity to try again two other times, but were unable to find the back of the net.

As time went on in the second half, the Revolution seemed to have made Columbus play to their game, but the Crew bended and didn’t break.

With time dwindling down and the final whistle in sight, the Crew sat back to absorb the last ditch effort put on by New England. It wouldn’t hurt Columbus, as they created opportunities of their own, but nothing would come to fruition.

The Black & Gold would see this out to a 0-0 draw, extending their unbeaten run to nine games.

Possession is key

The Crew is more free and loose when having possession of the ball. With the generation of opportunities, The Black & Gold were getting more shots on goal and having more crisp, sharp passes to break down the Revolution defense.

Unbeaten in nine

Sure, the streak is nice but its aware that the team would’ve wanted three points. With the Revolution missing two of their best players, it was a game that was up for the taking. New England played for the 0-0 draw, to snap their two-game winless run.

What’s next?

Columbus is on the road again next weekend, as they take on expansion side Charlotte FC for the second time this season. Their previous meeting ended in a 1-1 draw at Lower.com Field.