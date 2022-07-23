Massive Predictions: Crew vs. New England Revolution

The New England Revolution won the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, breaking the record for the most points in a season. Since then, the Revolution went down three stars with winger Tajon Buchanan, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Adam Buksa all moving to European clubs and currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. That doesn’t mean Saturday’s match for the Columbus Crew is easy.

Columbus and New England have battled over the past two seasons, and the Black & Gold enter the match with three straight draws against the Revolution. Back on May 7, Columbus had a lead, lost a lead and then made up a deficit in a thrilling 2-2 draw, but since then the Crew has played the team’s best soccer of the season and New England enters the game playing some of the team’s worst, losing two straight.

It's that environment that the Massive Report staff has to work when making predictions on Saturday’s Eastern Conference battle. Before their predictions, here’s how the site’s contributors have done so far this season.

Massive Report 2022 Predictions Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Name MP Correct Score/Result Correct Result Wrong Result Points Patrick Murphy 21 4 7 10 19 Collin Johnson 20 4 4 12 16 Brian Moracz 21 3 6 12 15 Caleb Denorme 20 1 9 11 12 Theodore Sovinski 13 1 6 6 9 Nathan Townsend 17 1 6 10 9 Ryan Schmitt 14 1 5 8 8 Drew McDaniel 17 1 5 11 8 John Pearson 10 1 4 5 7 Abigail Hintz 6 1 3 2 6 Devin Weisberth 15 1 3 11 6 Thomas Costello 21 0 6 15 6 Adam Miller 17 0 5 12 5 Kyle Jackson 12 1 1 10 4 Tyler Fisher 5 0 2 3 2 Grant Miller 6 0 1 5 1

Onto this week’s staff predictions.

Adam Miller

The Crew os unbeaten in eight matches and will look to make it back-to-back home wins for the first time this season against the Revolution. The Revs are winless in four matches and looking to regain the form that saw them top the league last year.

Despite this, the Crew seems poised to continue on the team’s great run of form and I think they will do so. Winger Derrick Etienne Jr. will get the party started with a goal in the first half. Cucho Hernandez will score again off a Luis Diaz assist in the second half to double the Black & Gold’s advantage. New England will pull one back late to make it interesting but won’t do enough to share the points.

Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 1

Brian Moracz

All is right in the world of the Black & Gold. And while the positivity and general comfort of the current situation make me uneasy, I think it’s the right way to feel. The Crew is finally scoring goals, having scored seven in the team’s last three matches since Cucho Hernandez entered the fold. In addition to the increase in goal scoring, the partnership between Hernandez and Lucas Zelarayan grows stronger with each match.

On the other side, the Revolution continues to have one of the more surprising campaigns in MLS. Following a historic 2021 season, the Revs sit below the playoff line 20 matches into the season. I expect this one to follow the narratives surrounding both clubs. The Crew win with goals from Hernandez and Derrick Etienne.

Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 1

Caleb Denorme

After a big Hell Is Real Derby win, Columbus continues its home stand against a 10th placed New England team. After climbing the standings for the past few weeks, I predict the Crew will keep climbing against the Revolution. Cucho Hernandez will continue his red hot start in MLS by scoring another goal and then Derrick Etienne Jr. will cap off the night and secure all three points for the Black & Gold. This is the beginning of Lower.com Field becoming a fortress for Columbus.

Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 0

Collin Johnson

The Crew is in a much different place in the standings from their first tussle with New England this year. Still, only four points separate the 10th place Revolution from the sixth place Black & Gold.

Likethe Crew, New England signed a 23-year-old Designated Player striker in Giacomo Vrioni (from Juventus). Vrioni should make his debut for the Revs in Saturday’s match at Lower.com Field, so expect yet another high-intensity match. Cucho Hernandez hasn’t had any trouble finding the back of the net so far and I expect that to continue on Saturday with another stellar goal from the Colombian.

Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 1

Kyle Jackson

The last three matches against these two teams have been draws and I don’t see why this meeting will be any different. Cucho Hernandez with the goal of course.

Columbus Crew 1 New England Revolution 1

Nathan Townsend

The Crew is up, New England is down. This seems like it will be another easy win for the Black & Gold but there is certainly potential for a letdown after an emotional win against FC Cincinnati. It’s too hard to bet against Cucho Hernandez and the Crew, so I’ll go with him and Luis Diaz as the goal scorers with New England getting a late goal to make the final few minutes nervy for Crew fans

Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 1

Patrick Murphy

There may not be two teams in MLS that play more similar than the Crew and the Revolution. Bruce Arena was a mentor from afar for Caleb Porter and you can see a lot of similarities with how these teams play, both looking for possession and using their fullbacks and playmaker to create goals. New England even has a new Designated Player striker ready to debut. This will certainly make for an interesting matchup.

The Black & Gold have relied heavily on Cucho Hernandez since his arrival, but eventually a defense will hold the Colombian in check. I’m not sure that’s tonight, as the Revs have been poor defensively this year, but I’m also not sure how long the hot start will continue. Given New England’s propensity of giving up leads this year, I’ll say the Revolution goes up early at Lower.com Field before Columbus comes back. This is an optimistic prediction for a match I have a weird feeling about.

Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 1

Ryan Schmitt

The Crew played a great game vs. FC Cincinnati and I think the team will carry that on to this game. The Revolution sit a little below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference, however, it’s Major League Soccer and anything can happen. However, the Black & Gold are winning this game.

Columbus Crew 3 New England Revolution 1

Thomas Costello

In the Crew’s 2-0 win against FC Cincinnati, the team showed a bend, don’t break defense, making key stops at the last moment throughout the match. That’s going to be a problem against the Revolution.

New England will sit far back, entering on the end of two draws and two losses in the team’s last four. Losing for a third straight isn’t going to make head coach Bruce Arena happy, so the team will make it difficult for Columbus.

Even so, Cucho Hernández gets on the score sheet, with an assist from Lucas Zelarayán for a first half goal. Revs midfielder Carles Gil will tie the match at 1-1 but Columbus scores a match winner in the second half, courtesy of winger Luis Díaz.

Columbus Crew 2 New England Revolution 1

